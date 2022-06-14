ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Deal: Tips to snag airline deals

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Trying to get away this summer, but find the price of airfare out of reach?

News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has some ideas to get you off the ground.

The price of jet fuel has doubled since last year at this time. Labor is expensive and in short supply. Experts say the delays and cancellations will be fierce as travelers crowd into airports trying to get away this summer.

According to travel expert Peter Greenberg, scouring the internet for cheap tickets might be the wrong strategy, because what you're seeing on your screen is not the full inventory.

