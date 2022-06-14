Mpls. City Officials Announce Changes To Police Wellness, Discipline Policies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials say more changes are coming to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Chief Amelia Huffman announced two changes to police policy on Monday.

The first is focused on wellness. There’s now a limit on how many hours officers can work consecutively and each week.

The second change has to do with discipline. MPD now has an updated matrix that provides new framework for how decisions are made to discipline officers. The city says its purpose is to create more clarity and transparency for police and the public.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement it “welcomes wellness initiatives that are thoughtful and understanding of the challenges of the job.” Regarding the new discipline matrix, the federation said it “understands the need for accountability and transparency.”