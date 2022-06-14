ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mpls. City Officials Announce Changes To Police Wellness, Discipline Policies

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhFW8_0gA9zqRC00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials say more changes are coming to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Chief Amelia Huffman announced two changes to police policy on Monday.

The first is focused on wellness. There’s now a limit on how many hours officers can work consecutively and each week.

The second change has to do with discipline. MPD now has an updated matrix that provides new framework for how decisions are made to discipline officers. The city says its purpose is to create more clarity and transparency for police and the public.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement it “welcomes wellness initiatives that are thoughtful and understanding of the challenges of the job.” Regarding the new discipline matrix, the federation said it “understands the need for accountability and transparency.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a proposal that would create 24/7 dedicated bus lanes on Hennepin Avenue as part of its reconstruction. Frey informed the council of the decision in a Friday letter. Council members had previously voted to include the full-time bus lanes as part of the Hennepin Avenue South reconstruction project, which will affect the street from Lake Street to Douglas Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes plan for 24-hour bus lanes along Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a plan which would allow for 24-hour bus lanes along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.The city council approved the plan with a majority 8-5 vote, but Frey said he could not support a bus-only lane when city buses do not run 24 hours a day.The plan was part of the Hennepin Avenue redesign project, which drew mixed reviews when it was presented in January. The plan would cut Hennepin Avenue in Uptown down from four to two lanes, and add dedicated bike and transit lanes. It also would leave just 20 on-street parking spots...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS  - A Minnesota man who works at a post office in Eagan has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. has been federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, an affidavit says. The tipster said Bratjan, who had been living with his father near Syracuse, New York, took a...
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

9th Minnesotan charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

MINNEAPOLIS — Another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. DOJ officials say Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr., a postal worker from Eagan, is charged with four federal criminal counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

AG Keith Ellison to probe pool contractor highlighted in WCCO investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- A major development in a WCCO investigation: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday that his office has launched an investigation into a pool contractor.It comes two days after WCCO shared the frustration of homeowners who all say they hired Charles Workman to build pools for them. They paid him tens of thousands of dollars upfront, but the work hasn't been done. All together, they're in for more than a million.         We heard their frustrations. And their anguish over paying Workman for a pool they never got."More and more it became pretty obvious we weren't...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Judge halts implementation of Minneapolis’ 2040 plan

Susan Du and Liz Navratil write for the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis cannot enforce its controversial long-range plan eliminating single-family zoning, but it could do so in the future if it meets certain conditions, a Hennepin County district judge ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by a trio of environmental organizations. … At the heart of the legal case is a question of whether the city needed to complete an environmental review of the 2040 plan or evaluate each construction project individually.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Scott Jensen vows to shake up medical board that's investigated him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Republican governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is promising to overhaul Minnesota's medical board if he wins office, frustrated by the panel's investigations of his medical license. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, said he's facing a fifth investigation from the Minnesota Board of Medical...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
MinnPost

Walz says special session negotiations at an ‘impasse’

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes, “Negotiations over a special session of the Legislature have ‘reached an impasse,’ said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, leaving billions of dollars from the state’s surplus unspent. The DFL governor and top leaders in Minnesota’s divided Legislature have been meeting for weeks since the regular session ended in May, trying to finalize a deal to pump billions into tax cuts and new spending over the next three years while also leaving billions on the bottom line. But in a meeting Thursday, Senate Republicans said they don’t plan to bring any more offers to the table, Walz said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#City#Mpd
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police identify juveniles suspected in graffiti spree

The Shakopee Police Department has identified several juveniles suspected of being responsible for a spike in graffiti and public defacement throughout town. Police Chief Jeff Tate said the individuals identified last week were behind the “overwhelming majority” of graffiti spotted over the last couple of months. Much of this graffiti has damaged city playgrounds, parks, bridges and restrooms.
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
krwc1360.com

Buffalo Teen Charged in Golden Valley Carjacking

A juvenile from Wright County is one of two 15-year-old boys charged with an armed car jacking Monday evening in the west metro community of Golden Valley. A Buffalo teen is facing 1st degree felony aggravated robbery, and a teen from Eden Prairie is charged with aiding and abetting him. MNN’s Brent Palm reports that Golden Valley Police say a 16-year-old girl was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister was in the vehicle when the two subjects approached them. Officers said one of the boys displayed a gun and demanded the older girl hand over the keys to the SUV. The stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered two hours later in Bloomington, and four teens were detained. Investigators reportedly said they also found a handgun.
BUFFALO, MN
olive92.com

Woman fatally shot while inside RV in north Minneapolis identified

MINNEAPOLIS — The woman who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning has been identified. Just before 10 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North. A woman in her 40s had a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Some Midwest clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Abortion providers in some places where the procedure could be banned if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade are bracing for a ruling by halting scheduling for the procedure, transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three clinics that provide abortions in the state, is not scheduling the procedure beyond June 25 as it anticipates a late June decision reversing the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed abortion rights nationwide. The organization in recent weeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy