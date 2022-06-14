ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Spring Fork Lake Closed Through June 27

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, June 13, the City of Sedalia was notified by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) of the potential for a hazardous algae bloom at Spring Fork Lake. As a result, Spring Fork Lake will be closed to the public now through at least June 27. The...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lifeguard Shortage Causes Sunday Pool Closure in Sedalia

Just when you thought that pandemic-related issues couldn't mess anything else up. Guess again. Sedalia Parks & Recreation have announced that due to a lifeguard shortage they'll only be opening one outdoor pool on Sundays this summer season. According to Sedalia Parks & Recreation, a shortage of lifeguards is a...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Honda motorcycle, driven by 48-year-old Ira J. Baldwin of Sedalia, struck a westbound 2004 Nissan Titan, driven by 41-year-old Ered N. Jackson of Warrensburg, at NE 501 Road at 9:15 p.m.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Fork#Green Algae#In The Water
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

United Way Springs Into Action at Vermont Park

After a three-year absence, United Way of Pettis County's Day of Action has returned to Sedalia. Between 200 and 250 volunteers descended on Vermont Park for opening ceremonies at 7:45 a.m., then fanned out over a six-block radius of the park to help clean up the neighborhood. In addition, there...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for June 15, 2022

Visitation for Dorothy Jean Spence, 95, of Versailles, will be on Wednesday, June 15, at the Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Versailles, at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at New Lebanon Cemetery, Cooper County (on Highway A south of Pilot Grove) following the funeral service.
VERSAILLES, MO
kchi.com

One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East 14th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined that multiple parties were involved in a physical altercation after a dog bit a child at the house. The mother of the child and another resident began fighting. In the process of this, one of the involved parties was bit by the same dog that had bit the child. One of the parties had left the house and took her son to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment from the dog bite. The other party was still present at the house. She had injuries to her legs from being bit. The PCAD responded and transported the other female to Bothwell for treatment. The next evening, Police responded to the same address and determined a physical altercation had taken place. The altercation was found to be mutual. A 12 hour log report was completed. There was no further information in the report.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy