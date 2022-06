TAIPEI, TAIWAN — China is showing off new sea-based technology as it seeks to assert its dominance in the Pacific, analysts say. The latest technological tool is the Zhu Hai Yun, an unmanned and autonomously operated carrier for drones. A month into its maiden voyage, the vessel is billed as China's first "intelligent" drone carrier. It will carry out sea trials of equipment and aim to start operations by year's end, the city of Zhuhai's website says.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO