Love Island teases two new bombshells to shake up villa after Afia dumping

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Two new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa on Tuesday (14 June), promising to shake things up.

Afia Tonkmor was dumped from the show at the end of Monday's episode after new boy Jacques O'Neill opted to couple up with Paige Thorne over her.

But that wasn't the end of the drama, with the arrival of Jay Younger and Remi Lambert teased seconds later.

Remi has already promised to bring the “vibes and chat up lines” to the villa, while Jay has already called himself the “Italian main course”.

