ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Nuclear Weapons Spending Compared to China and Russia

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world's nine nuclear-armed countries have increased their nuclear spending by $6.5 billion in 2021 from the previous year, a report by ICAN has...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

Otis Cambell
4d ago

Wow ! just think 🤔 if "WE" all could get on the same page and drop the hate...ALL of us in entirely, what marvelous progress could be made with all this nuclear money to better and lengthen the quality of life worldwide 🌐!...just a thought for humanity. Sad.

Reply(2)
7
Link
4d ago

who cares about nuclear weapons anymore everyone understands launching just one at another nuclear armed country means the end of the world regardless.. spending centuries trying to live life underground because the surface is ruined.. I don't think living life underground is a great way to live life

Reply
3
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Nuclear Deterrent#Ican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'The nuclear war is coming': Putin's TV propagandists unleash fresh nukes rant as they say they are 'descending into bloody pages of world history' but 'hope they'll live through this'

Vladimir Putin's state television propagandists have unleashed a new rant about launching nuclear weapons in response to Western weapons being sent to Ukraine. Vladimir Solovyov, also known as 'Putin's voice', said Western deliveries of long-range weapons that could potentially strike into Russian territory means it is only a matter of time before nuclear war breaks out between Russia and the West.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy