U.S. Nuclear Weapons Spending Compared to China and Russia
The world's nine nuclear-armed countries have increased their nuclear spending by $6.5 billion in 2021 from the previous year, a report by ICAN has...www.newsweek.com
The world's nine nuclear-armed countries have increased their nuclear spending by $6.5 billion in 2021 from the previous year, a report by ICAN has...www.newsweek.com
Wow ! just think 🤔 if "WE" all could get on the same page and drop the hate...ALL of us in entirely, what marvelous progress could be made with all this nuclear money to better and lengthen the quality of life worldwide 🌐!...just a thought for humanity. Sad.
who cares about nuclear weapons anymore everyone understands launching just one at another nuclear armed country means the end of the world regardless.. spending centuries trying to live life underground because the surface is ruined.. I don't think living life underground is a great way to live life
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9