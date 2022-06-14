ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6X2u_0gA9raH800

Recession fears affect almost everyone.

Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet.

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net wealth is currently valued at $197 billion, down $11.9 billion from June 12.

The $200 billion club thus loses its last and only member.

Musk's fortune, which is largely based on his stake in Tesla and his other company SpaceX, has shrunk by $73.2 billion since January. Musk currently holds 23.5% of Tesla shares, according to a Tesla proxy filing, which is worth more than $171 billion as of June 13's close.

It's the second time this year that the tech tycoon has left the $200 billion club.

The first time this happened was in February, but the mogul quickly rebounded as Tesla stock resumed its rally on Wall Street. Investors were convinced that the electric vehicle manufacturer had the keys to dominate the market with the planned inauguration of two new production sites, one near Berlin in Germany and another in Austin, Texas.

But Musk's April announcement of a $44 billion takeover bid for microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report and the ensuing saga raised concerns. Many of Tesla's fans and investors fear that Musk will focus less on the automaker.

Added to this are now glaring economic recession due to the rise in rates by the Federal Reserve to fight against inflation. Musk himself said recently that we were already in a recession even though technically that is not the case yet.

The billionaire also reiterated that recessions weren't necessarily a bad thing.

"I think we probably are in a recession and that recession will get worse," the billionaire said on May 16 during a virtual appearance at the recent All-In Conference held in Miami. "But you know, these things pass and then there will be boom times again."

Tesla CEO added that the recession will "probably" last 12 to 18 months.

"It is usually the amount of time that it takes for a correction to happen."

'Zuck' Is Only 17th

"Recessions are not necessarily a bad thing. I've now been through a few of them. And what tends to happen is if you have a boom that goes on for too long, you get misallocation of capital. It starts raining money on fools. Basically, it's like any damn thing gets money and I'm sure you've seen a few of those," Musk said.

"So somebody gets just out of control. And you just have a misallocation of human capital where people are doing things that are silly and not useful to their fellow human beings," he continued. "Watch your cash flow and get positive cash flow as soon as you can."

Musk’s wealth peaked at $340.4 billion on Nov. 4, when Tesla shares reached a record high, according to Fortune.

A few days later, Tesla shares slumped after Musk indicated he could sell around 10% of his stake in the clean-energy carmaker.

He donated more than $5 billion of Tesla stock to charity in November when the stock was well above $1,100, according to regulatory filings.

Musk remains by far the richest man in the world. There is a rift between him and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, who is the second richest man in the world with a net wealth of $127 billion as of June 13.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH (LVMHF) Moet Hennessy, whose net worth totals $121 billion, comes third.

Bill Gates is 4th with an estimated fortune of $114 billion, and Warren Buffett is 5th with a fortune of $103 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, the parent company of Facebook, whose fortune has shrunk by $64.4 billion since January, is only 17th with a net worth of $61.1 billion.

Comments / 611

Super Sarge
3d ago

How about we stop worrying about other peoples wealth?? Start focusing on your own and you’ll find that you don’t have time to worry about other people…

Reply(61)
247
Penny Holper
3d ago

I'd respect these people more if they actually gave 2 craps about their peers. Why not invest on building up communities everywhere? Fixing infrastructure problems? I know it's "your money" and you can spend it how you see fit. But dang with that kind of money, why the Hell not help out the little people? I just don't understand that in these overly rich people. You would definitely get a lot of love, praise and respect from your fellowship!

Reply(70)
117
Nice Guy
3d ago

Who cares?! Stopped being upset cuz Elon unmasked Twitter questionable business practices with the creation of fake accounts to alienate and manipulate public opinion.Now that’s news worth reporting!

Reply(4)
42
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Interesting Engineering

Tesla could have a working humanoid robot by September 2022, says Elon Musk

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted that the Tesla AI Day was postponed to September 30 from August 19, in the hopes of unveiling a "working" Optimus prototype. It's a downer for Musk enthusiasts, but with enough faith and money, something is bound to come barrelling out of Tesla's assembly line. But not everyone agrees it will come this year, or even function properly for years — much like other Tesla products with ambitious timelines.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy