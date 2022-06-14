ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

By Luc Olinga
 3 days ago
They were the radiant face of the rise of cryptocurrencies in 2021.

Some saw them as the symbol of the advent of alternative finance capable of competing with traditional finance. They were basically the new bosses of the "New Wall Street".

The crypto craze had indeed made many millionaires and billionaires but they were in their own league: Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto trading platform FTX.com, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, cofounders of Gemini, Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, cofounders of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report and finally Mike Novogratz, the former Goldman Sachs banker turned crypto evangelist.

Eight months after the Crypto euphoria that had made them even richer, they are watching helplessly as the billions of dollars they had made disappear.

Changpeng Zhao had a fortune of $95.8 billion on paper on November 9, 2021, the day before Bitcoin's all-time high. As of June 13, it was only estimated at $10.2 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Basically, he lost $85.6 billion in eight months.

Armstrong's fortune was estimated at $13.7 billion in November, it has decreased by $11.6 billion and is now only at $2.1 billion.

The Winklevoss Brothers Not Too Impacted

Samuel Bankman-Fried saw his fortune decrease from $15.1 billion to $8.9 billion currently. That fortune is down $6.2 billion.

Novogratz, who leads Galaxy Digital, saw his net wealth shrink from $6.4 billion to $2.1 billion, while Ehrsam's fell from $4.5 billion to $2.1 billion, down $2.4 billion.

The Winklevoss brothers are the ones who are doing the best. Their fortunes have shrunk just $800 million each to $3 billion each.

The twin brothers accused Mark Zuckerberg of having stolen their idea of ​​a social network to create Facebook. They used part of their millions of dollars settlement to buy bitcoin and launch Gemini, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges that allow users to buy and sell crypto.

The Winklevoss brothers have not yet posted a message on Twitter to comment on the Bitcoin crash. They are on tour with Mars-Junction, their rock band.

"Cool as a cucumber," Tyler tweeted on June 13 about their performance. That same day, Bitcoin fell by more than 15%.

As for Cameron, he wrote: "Haven't been on here in a minute, what'd I miss?"

Cryptocurrency prices have been plummeting for several weeks. But this tumble accelerated on Monday: Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies thus is trading to its lowest levels for 18 months around $22,000, compared to $ 69,000 last November.

The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2.1 trillion since its November highs, according to data firm CoinGecko.

Mark Allen
3d ago

lmao.That may be true,or it could be that crypto currency is the biggest monetary crime of the century. and Mark, care to tell us how much you lost in this fraud?

M K
3d ago

They will come back, funny the defenders of fiat currencies think that their perspective is better lol. What is your money attached to? Wait… Nothing.

Mark
3d ago

Did you actually think you would be allowed to make a competitive currency to go against the #1 organized crime syndicate in the world ! The globalist American Federal Reserve the leading criminals in world !Followed By USA government

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
TheStreet

Should You Be Looking at Bonds Rather Than Stocks?

With the S&P 500 index having dropped 18% this year, conventional wisdom has it that you should take advantage of the opportunity to buy stocks at bargain prices. But at least for investors over 60, you can make a case for buying bonds — bonds you will hold to maturity, that is.
