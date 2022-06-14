ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Oracle Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat, Cerner-Powered Cloud Sales Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cw65E_0gA9r3QW00

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the cloud-focused software group posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and said robust demand would help offset strong-dollar headwinds as it kicks off its new fiscal year.

Oracle said overall revenues rose 5%, topping $11.84 billion, over its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in March, helping adjusted earnings rise 7% to $1.54 per share. Both tallies topped Wall Street forecasts.

Cloud services revenues were up 3% to $7.61 billion, Oracle said, slowing slightly from the prior quarter, while overall cloud revenues, including new sales rose 22% to $2.9 billion.

Currency headwinds, however, accelerated sharply over the quarter as the U.S. dollar moved towards a 20-year high against a basket of its global peers. With the dollar index holding at similar levels on foreign currency markets, those pressures are likely to continue into the current quarter.

Still, Oracle said it sees revenues rising by as much as 18%, thanks in part to its recently-closed $28.3 billion purchase of Kansas City, Missouri-based Cerner (CERN) - Get Cerner Corporation Report, the second-largest designer of software used by doctors and hospitals to mange and store medical records.

"We feel very optimistic about our business momentum. And we also recognize that there is increasing macro uncertainty right now," CEO Safra Catz told investors on a conference call late Monday.

"Our fundamental principle is to grow EPS while accelerating cloud revenue growth," he added." Given our increasing confidence in organic revenue growth, we will continue to prudently invest back in the business and you can already see the returns in our performance."

Oracle shares were marked 8.4% higher in late morning trading Tuesday to change hands at $69.43 each, a move that would trim the stock's year-to-date decline to around 22%.

"On the positive side, Oracle has a couple really interesting things going on in its business, including a ramping cloud business that achieved a $11.6 billion runrate in the fourth quarter and its acquisition of Cerner, a healthcare IT business that Oracle will improve in part by moving it to Oracle cloud infrastructure and other platform technology," said JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens, who carries a 'market perform' rating on the stock.

"On the cautious side, the macroeconomic environment is quite uncertain and it will be important to monitor the integration of the Cerner acquisition, the largest in Oracle’s history, as the company's track record with its acquisitions is a bit mixed," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

3 Stocks Outperforming Amid Market Carnage. Here Are the Charts.

There’s a bear market in U.S. stocks. And in international stocks. And in cryptocurrencies. And in bonds. Everywhere you look, there’s carnage. Or should we say, almost everywhere. Amid the damage in virtually every sector and in most asset classes, a few stocks continue to look constructive on...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safra Catz
TheStreet

Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Should You Buy Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Stock?

Retail stocks have seen huge price drops because pretty much every retailer has issued a cautious guidance due to supply chain issues and increased costs. Retailers including Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, and Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report have all seen their share prices fall.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Oracle Stock Surges#Oracle Corp#Oracle Corporation Report#Cerner Lrb Cern
TheStreet

Bitcoin Evangelists Musk, Saylor and Winklevoss React to Crypto Crash

The crash of crypto, and more specifically Bitcoin, has given voice to critics of digital currencies. Besides the main argument that cryptocurrencies are a scam, detractors and skeptics are going after coin and token evangelists. Most often their attacks, numerous on social media, target the past statements of proponents of...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Victoria's Secret Among Bank of America Diversity-Stock Picks

The theme of diversity, equity and inclusion has resonated throughout society over the past two years, including in the financial arena. “Several diversity, equity, and inclusion demographic factors already impact the global economy, related to race, gender, disabilities and more,” Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. “Cultural...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Binance, Kraken, FTX Go on Hiring Spree as Rest of Crypto Crumbles

The ongoing fallout in an increasingly tumultuous cryptocurrency sector is affecting players in different ways. While the crypto market itself has dropped below $1 trillion in value, major exchanges and coins like terra and Celsius have faced substantial drops in both investor confidence and valuation. Celsius drew even more alarm...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oracle
TheStreet

What Is a Market Bottom? Definition, Timing, & Opportunity

In investing, a bottom refers to the lowest price a security (or an entire market, as measured by a benchmark index) trades at over a particular period of time. This interval could be a day, a week, a year, or 10 years, but most discussions of the term focus on periods of a year or more. If you were looking at a line graph depicting a security’s price over time, the bottom would be the trough, or the lowest point on the line.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Debit or Credit: Which Vertical Spread is Right For You?

Option spreads are useful strategies that traders can employ to risk less capital while maintaining leveraged exposure to equities. There are a few different types of spreads, but today, we’re going to talk about the two types of vertical spreads: credit and debit spreads. Vertical spreads are an option...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Homebuilders Downgraded at Wells Fargo on Weak Housing Reports

Soaring mortgage rates are slamming the housing market. For example, pending home sales dropped 3.9% in April from March, the sixth straight monthly decline, according to the National Association of Realtors. "Pending contracts are telling, as they better reflect the timelier impact from higher mortgage rates than do closings," Lawrence...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kroger Stock Dips on Earnings Report, Must Hold This Key Level

Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Company (The) Report stock lately has been struggling and is down about 1.7% on June 16. That’s after it traded about 2% higher in the premarket after the grocery giant reported fiscal-first-quarter earnings results. In addition, Kroger stock was down 5% at one point...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Luna Crash: Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Seeks a Savior

The cryptocurrency crash for several weeks continues to claim victims. In addition to retail investors who have lost their savings, institutional investors are also in disarray and more particularly the firms which have funded a large number of crypto projects. This is the case of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Reddit Users Use Sarcasm to Cope with Market Turmoil

If laughter is the best medicine, then the people posting on WallStreetBets must be the healthiest people on earth. The Reddit channel has been the source of much gallows humor recently as investors contend with the multi pronged attacks of inflation, the cryptocurrency collapse, falling stock prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bonds Are Getting Hit. What to Do? Morningstar Has Ideas.

Bonds have spit the bit in recent months, with raging inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate increases sending yields soaring. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index has slumped 12% year to date. So what’s a bond-fund investor to do?. It has more to do with spending needs than interest-rate trends,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

How to Prepare For the Rest of 2022

The combined effects of higher interest rates, inflation and a slowdown in the economy will result in the markets being weaker during the second of 2022, investment managers are warning. Geopolitical issues such as Russia's war on Ukraine, the lockdowns in China due to covid and monetary tightening by central...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy