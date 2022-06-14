NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain moves into No. 1 spot
By Mike Hembree
NBC Sports
4 days ago
This is a week of celebration for Cup driver Daniel Suarez, who logged his first series victory Sunday in a runaway win at Sonoma Raceway. The series is idle this week, giving Suarez plenty of time to soak in the adulation and enhance the joy. Suarez also can enjoy...
The NASCAR Cup Series is on hiatus this weekend, taking its only break of the season. Falling on Father's Day this year, the drivers and teams are getting the opportunity to spend particularly meaningful time with their families. "Just to be able to spend the day with Samantha, Brexton, and...
The summer of 2000 was a sad time in the world of NASCAR. On May 12 that year, Adam Petty was killed during a practice session for the Busch Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. As his car was going into turn 3 of the track, Petty’s throttle had stuck wide open, which caused the car to hit the outside wall head on. The 19-year-old Petty was killed instantly.
This doesn’t look like a bad spot to go home to in the evenings…. A few years back, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin built what was, at the time, the biggest house that ever existed on Lake Norman near Charlotte, North Carolina. He purchased the home that was on the initial 2.8-acre lot for $1.375 million.
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR driver. He’s since made the transition to the FOX broadcast booth. Last weekend, FOX hosted their final NASCAR race of the season before handing the remaining portion of the schedule for NBC. However, Clint Bowyer was not in attendance for the race at Sonoma Raceway in California.
NASCAR has plans to release the schedule in the coming weeks. Pre-COVID, NASCAR would release their schedule early March-April for the season that followed. Since then, the schedule releases have been pushed back slightly due to a variety of factors. Hear from NASCAR as they comment on the 2023 schedule...
NASCAR has added interesting lines to the rule book. Testing is strictly prohibited outside of tests sanctioned by NASCAR themselves. The sport cracked down on testing years ago in an attempt to reduce costs. At the same time, race weekends in recent years have seen very little, or in some...
Last summer, the racing world was invigorated by the introduction of the Superstar Racing Experience, a new six-week series of primetime races between some of racing's most famous drivers at some of the grassroots level's most famous tracks. And after a successful inaugural season in 2021, summertime 2022 means it's once again time for SRX.
NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will begin a 12-race run to the playoffs June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 250-mile Nashville race (3:30 p.m. ET, USA) finds only seven drivers qualified for the Xfinity playoffs, with five spots vacant. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).
NASCAR tv schedule for the Knoxville Raceway dirt track. This weekend, NASCAR unloads in Knoxville, Iowa. The half-mile dirt track is set to host the NASCAR Truck Series. It’s an off-weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Knoxville tv schedule below. Knoxville Menu. TV Schedule...
NASCAR heat race lineups for the dirt race at Knoxville Raceway. Tonight, NASCAR goes dirt racing in Knoxville, Iowa. The half-mile of Knoxville Raceway is set to run four qualifying heat races ahead of Saturday’s main event. View the Knoxville Raceway starting lineups for the NASCAR Truck Series below.
This FOX Sports newsletter often tackles the serious topics of the NASCAR circuit. But this is an off week for the Cup Series drivers. And we’re a few weeks past the unofficial start of summer (Memorial Day) and a few days away from the official start of summer next week.
Lori Collier Waran has been selected as the fourth president of Richmond Raceway, the track announced Friday. Waran becomes the third female to currently lead a track that hosts a NASCAR Cup race, joining Julie Giese (president of Phoenix Raceway) and Jill Gregory (executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway).
KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- Todd Gilliland pulled away off a late restart to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night on Knoxville Raceway's half-mile dirt oval. Racing for father David Gilliland in his lone Truck start of the season, Gilliland won for the third time in the series. After four full seasons in the Truck Series, he moved up to the Cup Series this year with Front Row Motorsports.
We never thought we'd see this kind of drag race offer up Pride merch, but against all odds, NASCAR is coming around the bend. On Wednesday, the league announced a line of rainbow t-shirts in support of the LGBTQ+ community, some featuring "Yaaascar” and “Love Wins” emblazoned across the chest.
The Camping World SRX Series has announced that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has joined the field for tonight’s kickoff race for the series’ second season at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Castroneves’ entry brings the field to 13, alongside 2021 series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, IndyCar veterans Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, NASCAR veterans Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Bill Elliott, Trans Am’s Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard, who will drive the “ringer” entry reserved for local aces at each SRX event. Pollard earned his place by taking the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8-9 at Five Flags Speedway.
