ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain moves into No. 1 spot

By Mike Hembree
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a week of celebration for Cup driver Daniel Suarez, who logged his first series victory Sunday in a runaway win at Sonoma Raceway. The series is idle this week, giving Suarez plenty of time to soak in the adulation and enhance the joy. Suarez also can enjoy...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Comments / 8

Related
FanBuzz

Kenny Irwin Jr.’s Fatal Crash Brought to Mind Another Tragedy That Happened Just Two Months Prior

The summer of 2000 was a sad time in the world of NASCAR. On May 12 that year, Adam Petty was killed during a practice session for the Busch Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. As his car was going into turn 3 of the track, Petty’s throttle had stuck wide open, which caused the car to hit the outside wall head on. The 19-year-old Petty was killed instantly.
LOUDON, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
Racing News

NASCAR hints at schedule changes for 2023

NASCAR has plans to release the schedule in the coming weeks. Pre-COVID, NASCAR would release their schedule early March-April for the season that followed. Since then, the schedule releases have been pushed back slightly due to a variety of factors. Hear from NASCAR as they comment on the 2023 schedule...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR changes testing rules for ‘Elite’ drivers

NASCAR has added interesting lines to the rule book. Testing is strictly prohibited outside of tests sanctioned by NASCAR themselves. The sport cracked down on testing years ago in an attempt to reduce costs. At the same time, race weekends in recent years have seen very little, or in some...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Charlotte Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Power Rankings#Nbc Sports#Trackhouse Racing
NBC Sports

Xfinity Series drivers point to Nashville

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will begin a 12-race run to the playoffs June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 250-mile Nashville race (3:30 p.m. ET, USA) finds only seven drivers qualified for the Xfinity playoffs, with five spots vacant. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).
NASHVILLE, TN
Racing News

Knoxville TV Schedule: June 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR tv schedule for the Knoxville Raceway dirt track. This weekend, NASCAR unloads in Knoxville, Iowa. The half-mile dirt track is set to host the NASCAR Truck Series. It’s an off-weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Knoxville tv schedule below. Knoxville Menu. TV Schedule...
KNOXVILLE, IA
FOX Sports

Ross Chastain honors family history with watermelon celebrations

This FOX Sports newsletter often tackles the serious topics of the NASCAR circuit. But this is an off week for the Cup Series drivers. And we’re a few weeks past the unofficial start of summer (Memorial Day) and a few days away from the official start of summer next week.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Sports

Lori Collier Waran selected as president of Richmond Raceway

Lori Collier Waran has been selected as the fourth president of Richmond Raceway, the track announced Friday. Waran becomes the third female to currently lead a track that hosts a NASCAR Cup race, joining Julie Giese (president of Phoenix Raceway) and Jill Gregory (executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway).
RICHMOND, VA
ESPN

Todd Gilliland capitalizes on late restart to win NASCAR Truck Series race at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- Todd Gilliland pulled away off a late restart to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night on Knoxville Raceway's half-mile dirt oval. Racing for father David Gilliland in his lone Truck start of the season, Gilliland won for the third time in the series. After four full seasons in the Truck Series, he moved up to the Cup Series this year with Front Row Motorsports.
KNOXVILLE, IA
papermag.com

NASCAR Hit 'Yassify' for Pride

We never thought we'd see this kind of drag race offer up Pride merch, but against all odds, NASCAR is coming around the bend. On Wednesday, the league announced a line of rainbow t-shirts in support of the LGBTQ+ community, some featuring "Yaaascar” and “Love Wins” emblazoned across the chest.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Castroneves joins field for SRX opener

The Camping World SRX Series has announced that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has joined the field for tonight’s kickoff race for the series’ second season at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Castroneves’ entry brings the field to 13, alongside 2021 series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, IndyCar veterans Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, NASCAR veterans Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Bill Elliott, Trans Am’s Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard, who will drive the “ringer” entry reserved for local aces at each SRX event. Pollard earned his place by taking the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8-9 at Five Flags Speedway.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy