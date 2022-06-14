ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect arrested in shooting of California Highway Patrol officer

By Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man wanted on suspicion of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop one day earlier in Los Angeles.

Update 12:55 p.m. EDT June 14: Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi was in custody on Tuesday morning. Earlier, police identified him as the man suspected of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Khosroabadi is expected to face a charge of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Original report: A California Highway Patrol officer is critically hurt after gunfire erupted in Los Angeles’ Studio City, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The CHP said the officer was shot while making a traffic stop, and the suspect fled the scene, the newspaper reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed the officer to an area hospital in critical condition, KCBS-TV reported.

The CHP and Los Angeles police later tracked down a Ford Fusion tied to the suspect at a Van Nuys apartment complex, according to KCBS. Although investigators initially believed the suspect was hiding in an apartment, only the suspect’s roommate was inside, authorities told the news outlet. Officers have detained the roommate for questioning, police said.

The search for a suspect is ongoing, the news outlets reported. No further information, including the suspect’s name or description, was immediately available.

