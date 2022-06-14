Two dead after crash in northeast Kansas

Two men are dead after a head-on crash in Shawnee County. The Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. Monday on Highway K-4, west of Topeka. A Ford pickup left the roadway, the driver over-corrected and re-entered the roadway, hitting an SUV head-on.

The pickup driver, 61-year-old Mika Thomas of Topeka, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The Patrol reports Thomas was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the SUV also died at the scene. He is identified as 73-year-old Gerald Counter of Topeka. An occupant of the SUV suffered minor injuries.