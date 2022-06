COLUMBIA — As groundbreaking as the milestone was, there was no time to savor it. “It was just another game, another day. It had ended, but all we thought was, ‘There’s still things left to do here,’” South Carolina pitcher Colby Holmes remembered. “It was cool while it lasted, probably something that’s going to remain for a really long time. But we just said, ‘Let’s start it over.’”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO