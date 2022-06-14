ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett was relatively quiet during Steelers OTAs and minicamp, but that’s okay

By Anthony Defeo
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing I noticed about Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as he navigated his way through his first three stages as an NFL player—rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp—was that I didn’t necessarily notice him all that much. Obviously, I noticed Pickett while he conducted his many...

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Exposes 'Special' Broncos WR to NFL

If you're an offensive player, the path to the Denver Broncos' final roster runs through quarterback Russell Wilson, whose pull within the organization extends well beyond the huddle. If you're Kendall Hinton, you're feeling pretty good about your odds. “Kendall is doing an amazing job," Wilson said Monday of the...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Why Drew Lock will win Seahawks' QB job over Geno Smith

It’s been a minute, but Pete Carroll has traveled this road before. Entering his 13th season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has experience running quarterback competitions, saying the right thing in order to not give away too much on which player is ahead or who will wind up with the starting job in Week 1.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills DT Ed Oliver thinks that the addition of OLB Von Miller will help free himself up on the defensive line. “I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him, I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me,” Oliver said, via Brian Chojnacki of WGRZ.com.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

James Conner returns to Pittsburgh to present his former nurse with Courage Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pitt Panther and Pittsburgh Steeler running back James Conner was back in the Burgh. In 2016, Conner was the recipient of the "Courage Award" from Dr. Stanley Marks after Conner pushed to return to the gridiron after his diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma. On Friday night, Conner came back from Arizona to present the award to this year's recipient. Her story is one that hit close to home for Conner. Friday was the 7th annual Dr. Stanley Marks Blood-Cancer Research Foundation Dinner when people who have gone through the process and beaten cancer and those still battling cancer come...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Expresses Faith In Steelers For 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing the unknown after longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired. That concern is crucial to whether the team will enjoy success or not in 2022. Head coach Mike Tomlin would like to keep the team’s winning ways going, especially since he hasn’t experienced a losing season in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Tommy Maddox
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Bill Cowher
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Could Make Dreaded Move with WR KJ Hamler

Although no concern exists over his Week 1 status, the Denver Broncos might opt to handle wide receiver KJ Hamler with kid gloves when training camp opens July 27. Hamler is a candidate for the Physically Unable to Perform List, according to Denver7's Troy Renck, echoing previous reporting on the third-year pass-catcher.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Report: Commanders' Rivera, Texans' Smith fined for workout violations

The NFL punished Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith for violating offseason workout rules, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. Rivera was reportedly fined $100,000 and Washington docked two OTA practices in 2023 due to excessive contact in practice drills. Smith was fined...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera fined $100K, Commanders lose two OTAs in 2023

The Washington Commanders' 2022 offseason program is officially in the books, but it didn't come without a price. Head coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000 and the Commanders will lose two OTA practices in 2023 due to having excessive contact during drills, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. ESPN's Dan Graziano was first to report the news.
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Orlando Brown, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon said he is embracing the competition for the starting role against Javonte Williams. “I told [GM George Paton] I’m not going to lay down,” Gordon said, via BroncosWire. “I’m not going to lay down, man. I’ve always had that mindset that I have to go get it and that they’re bringing someone in here to take your job. I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted Austin [Ekeler] to start. I just come out here and do my thing.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
#American Football#Otas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CB Steven Nelson calls Texans' offseason program 'one of the hardest' he has seen

Steven Nelson has seen his share of offseason workouts across the NFL. The former Kansas City Chiefs third-round cornerback was with the AFC West club through the 2018 season. After playing for Andy Reid, Nelson played two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers coached by Mike Tomlin. Last year, Nelson was with the Philadelphia Eagles, led by rookie coach Nick Sirianni, who led the NFC East club to a wildcard berth.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

RG3 shares support for 1 NFL running back

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot had a down year in the eyes of many last season, but not former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. On Thursday, Griffin took to Twitter to argue that Elliot had a season that, while perhaps below Elliot’s standard, was still a good one.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

