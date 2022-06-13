ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZ Craft Beer Awards & Festival Beer Review: Full Moon

By Matthew Johnson
phoenixmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high ABV wheat beer from Lake Havasu City’s Mudshark Brewing is even bigger on flavor and aroma. The strong orange and coriander taste hide the 8.5% alcohol content nicely. Full Moon...

www.phoenixmag.com

Comments / 0

 

