SwimSwam Breakdown: World Champs, Katinka Hosszu, & If Super Suits Were Legal

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) The wait is finally over – the 2022 World Championships are here. The action kicks off this morning with prelims of 9 events, making day 1 one of the busier days of the meet. One of the most anticipated races of the day is the women’s 400 free, where we’ll all be looking tonight to see if American Katie Ledecky is able to challenge the recently established World Record by Australian Ariarne Titmus. That race will also feature 15-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh (Canada), who could be the next woman to go under 4:00 in the event.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO