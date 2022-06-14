SwimSwam Breakdown: World Champs, Katinka Hosszu, & If Super Suits Were Legal

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) Click here to see all of our 2022 World Championship Previews. Saturday’s opening session of pool swimming at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships is packed with veteran world record holders and rising stars alike in Budapest, Hungary. Five of the nine events featured on the first day will forgo the semifinals and go straight to evening finals where medals will be awarded: the men’s 400 free, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay.
