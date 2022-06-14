ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

SwimSwam Breakdown: World Champs, Katinka Hosszu, & If Super Suits Were Legal

By Coleman Hodges
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

We preview the upcoming World Championships and play Sink or Swim with Katinka Hosszu Being in Paris, if Super Suits were Still Legal, and much more Current photo via Jack...

swimswam.com

swimswam.com

All The Links You Need For The 2022 World Championships

LCM (50-meter format) We’re just days away from the 2022 World Championships, with the eight-day competition set to kick off on Saturday, June 18 from Duna Arena in Budapest. Below, find all of the information you need for the week. START TIMES. Daily prelims will begin at 9 am...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 World Championships: Day 1 Finals SwimSwam Watch Party

LCM (50-meter format) Grab a snack, grab a drink, and come watch finals of the 2022 World Championships every day with SwimSwam and some of swimming’s top stars. We’ll be sharing Swimming Stats for every single race and reacting to the swims in Budapest. DAY 1 Events:. M400...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Person
Paige
swimswam.com

Budapest 2022, Day 1 Euro Recap: Marchand Follows in Phelps’ & Father’s Footsteps

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) After a sensational NCAA Championships where he won two individual events and blasted a 1:37.69 in the 200-yard IM for a U.S Open record, all eyes were on Leon Marchand as he headed into his first senior long course World Championships. How would his speed in yards translate into meters?
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2022 World Championships: Night 1 Men’s Relay Analysis

LCM (50-meter format) World Record: 3:08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games. Championship Record: 3:09.06, United States – 2019 World Championships. The first men’s relay occurred tonight with the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay. The United States men led from the start as Caeleb Dressel led off with the fastest flat start split of the night.
SWIMMING & SURFING
#Olympics#Swimswam#Paris#Athletics#Photography#Swimswam Breakdown#World Champs#Super Suits#Men S 100 Free
swimswam.com

Five Florida State Seminoles Set To Compete At World Championships In Budapest

Four swimmers and one diver with ties to Florida State will be in action at the 19th World Championships. Stock photo via Jeremy Esbrandt/FSU Sports Information. Tallahassee, Fla. – The 19th FINA World Championships is set to run from June 17-July 3 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, where four swimmers and one diver with ties to Florida State will be competing.
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

Budapest 2022, Day 1 Asia Recap: Olympic Champion Ohashi Misses Final

LCM (50-meter format) The nation of Japan struggled at their home-based Olympic Games last year, save for the double gold medal-winning performances by Yui Ohashi in the women’s IM events. Tomoru Honda also took 200m fly silver for the men, but it was Ohashi who truly rose to the occasion when it counted.
WORLD
swimswam.com

2022 World Championships: Check Your Responses for the SwimSwam Pick’em Contest

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) The World Championships are finally here, and that means our SwimSwam Pick’em contest is officially underway. This is a post you may want to bookmark if you’re participating in the contest, as this post is dedicated to recording all contestants’ responses, so you can come back and check them and refresh yourselves on your picks.
SWIMMING & SURFING
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Preview

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) Click here to see all of our 2022 World Championship Previews. Saturday’s opening session of pool swimming at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships is packed with veteran world record holders and rising stars alike in Budapest, Hungary. Five of the nine events featured on the first day will forgo the semifinals and go straight to evening finals where medals will be awarded: the men’s 400 free, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 free relay, and women’s 4×100 free relay.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) The wait is finally over – the 2022 World Championships are here. The action kicks off this morning with prelims of 9 events, making day 1 one of the busier days of the meet. One of the most anticipated races of the day is the women’s 400 free, where we’ll all be looking tonight to see if American Katie Ledecky is able to challenge the recently established World Record by Australian Ariarne Titmus. That race will also feature 15-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh (Canada), who could be the next woman to go under 4:00 in the event.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 World Champs Previews: Mixed Medley Relay Looks To Be A USA Vs. China Battle

LCM (50-meter format) Click here to see all of our 2022 World Championship Previews. World Record: Great Britain (Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin) – 3:37.58 (2021) Championship Record: United States (Matt Grevers, Lily King, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel) – 3:38.56 (2017) 2021 Olympic Champion: Great...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Budapest 2022, Day 1 North American Recap: North American Women Come In Swinging

LCM (50-meter format) Throughout the 2022 World Championships, we’ll be providing a bounty of posts about all the goings-on in Budapest. That includes a daily recap for each continent. The American women were arguably the strongest contingent of any country on day 1 of the meet, having gotten 2 swimmers into the top 3 of all individual events, along with a bronze in the 4×100 freestyle relay.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Four World Records Fall on Day Five of Para World Championships

LCM (50-meter format) There are 14 classifications for Para swimmers, typically denoted as “S” followed by a number. “SB” designates an athletes classification for breaststroke events. “SM” is for individual medley events. Athletes with physical impairments are classified in S1-S10, SB1-SB9, and SM1-SM10 with numbers 1-10...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Leon Marchand Breaks His Own French Record With 4:09.09 400 IM

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) Leon Marchand got his World Championships off to a strong start, clocking a time of 4:09.09 in the prelims of the 400 IM. With this swim, he breaks his old French record of 4:09.65 from the French Championships last year, and sets a new best time by 0.56 seconds. In addition, this time is also faster than Chase Kalisz‘s mark of 4:09.42 that won Olympic gold last year.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Tom Dean Ready To Race In Budapest With 200 Free Target On His Back

LCM (50m) Six members of the British Swimming Performance Centre Bath squad are set to compete at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships which kick off just two days from now. Freya Anderson, Tom Dean, James Guy, Matt Richards, Jacob Peters and Brodie Williams are among the 23-strong British squad...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

The United States Tops Medal Table After Day 1 In Budapest

LCM (50-meter format) With one day of competition now completed, the United States positions itself atop the overall swimming medal table at these World Championships. The stars n’ stripes bagged 2 golds, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals on the evening, bringing the total to 6 and double that of the nation of Australia which is next in line.
Swimming & Surfing

