Corporate and Continuing Education

Jackson, MI

Cover picture for the articleJackson College is collaborating with Google and Coursera to provide training on the basics of IT support. In...

Jackson College recognized, named Veteran Connector School

Jackson College continues to do all it can to help military-connected students succeed!. Jackson has again gained Military-Friendly Schools® status from Viqtory Media – G.I. Jobs magazine, the fourth year for the recognition, moving up to Silver status for 2022-23. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has again recognized the College with Gold Level Recognition and has also been certified JC as a Michigan Veteran Connector for its role in supporting military veterans and their families.
Board of Trustees

Meetings of the Board of Trustees are open to the public. Citizens who wish to present any matter of concern to the College shall make a written request to the Assistant Secretary to the Board of Trustees on the Speaker Request Form prior to the meeting. The Board may, in case of emergency, by majority vote, give visitors who have not presented a written request an opportunity to present matters of concern to the Board. The Chairperson shall allot a visitor, at the appropriate time, not more than five (5) minutes, unless the time is increased or decreased by a majority of the Board.
