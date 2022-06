Jackson College continues to do all it can to help military-connected students succeed!. Jackson has again gained Military-Friendly Schools® status from Viqtory Media – G.I. Jobs magazine, the fourth year for the recognition, moving up to Silver status for 2022-23. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has again recognized the College with Gold Level Recognition and has also been certified JC as a Michigan Veteran Connector for its role in supporting military veterans and their families.

JACKSON, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO