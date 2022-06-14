ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Applications for Dundalk Independence Day Parade closes tomorrow

By Will Feuer Dundalk Independence Day Parade Chair
The Dundalk Eagle
The Dundalk Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyDCd_0gA9cMVV00

By the time you are reading this in print on Thursday, we will be just 18 days away from the Dundalk Independence Day Parade.

It is important to note that the 88th Parade will take place on July 4. Last year was changed only because the 4th fell on a Sunday. Otherwise, the parade is always on the actual 4th of July.

Your Dundalk Independence Day Committee has been working hard all year to put together a spectacular event that children and adults alike can enjoy. We are excited to brag about keeping a continuous parade for 87 years. Tradition is important to Dundalk and we were honored to be able to carry the this one forward.

Our iconic two and a half mile long parade has been winding through the streets of Old Dundalk for over 87 years. Multitudes still flock to line both sides of the street, watching Baltimore’s longest parade in their traditional parade spot. We look forward to our familiar streets and familiar families lining the road cheering us on, collectively celebrating our great country’s birth. We recognize we live in one of the most patriotic communities, no other community celebrates Independence Day like Dundalk, with a parade, fireworks, a 6K race and the three day Heritage Fair.

There is still time to get in this year’s parade, even though the stated application deadline was June 15th if you email us your application by June 17th we will consider it on time. Get your group out to the Dundalk community. Applications and information can be found on our website, dundalkparade.com and our Facebook page, Dundalk Independence Day Parade.

Our official Parade lineup will be posted on June 29th. At this time we are not revealing all of our participants, we will be posting teasers over the next few weeks. This year we have some great additions and some surprises, you’ll have to stay tuned and be there to see it!

We are always looking for new volunteers, anyone is welcome and encouraged to come down and be a part of this great event.

We have our last parade meeting in two weeks on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Optimist Clubhouse located at 4528 North Point Boulevard, 21219. We would love for you to join us.

If you need any information please email dundalkparade@gmail.com or call 667-401-2125.

Applications are still coming in, our entries are preparing, our musicians are practicing — all we need is you.

Come out and support your Dundalk Independence Day Parade, kickoff at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 4! Please visit dundalkparade.com for more info..

Comments / 0

 

foxbaltimore.com

Howard County celebrates purchase agreement of property owned by Girl Scouts

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County representatives celebrated the purchase agreement of a 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen, state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the completion of the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stormy Thursday expected in Baltimore area

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the Baltimore area through midnight. Original story below… ——— BALTIMORE, MD—A stormy Thursday is on tap for much of the Baltimore area. The National Weather Service says morning thunderstorms are likely, especially over northeastern Maryland. Eventually a more widespread threat for severe thunderstorms will emerge on Thursday afternoon and evening. … Continue reading "Stormy Thursday expected in Baltimore area" The post Stormy Thursday expected in Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
Baltimore Times

Huber Memorial Church’s H.O.P.E AcademyOver 36 Years of Helping Our People Excel

Each year, the vision of the Rev. Dr. P.M. Smith culminates with the graduation ceremony of The H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Excel) Academy. Located at1808 Edison Highway in Baltimore, the school provides a quality, low-cost education in a Christian environment. The 21st Fifth Grade Commencement Exercises took place June 2, 2022, at the Huber Community Life Center, 5700 Loch Raven Blvd. in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Dundalk Eagle

The Dundalk Eagle

Dundalk, MD
