Applications for Dundalk Independence Day Parade closes tomorrow

By the time you are reading this in print on Thursday, we will be just 18 days away from the Dundalk Independence Day Parade.

It is important to note that the 88th Parade will take place on July 4. Last year was changed only because the 4th fell on a Sunday. Otherwise, the parade is always on the actual 4th of July.

Your Dundalk Independence Day Committee has been working hard all year to put together a spectacular event that children and adults alike can enjoy. We are excited to brag about keeping a continuous parade for 87 years. Tradition is important to Dundalk and we were honored to be able to carry the this one forward.

Our iconic two and a half mile long parade has been winding through the streets of Old Dundalk for over 87 years. Multitudes still flock to line both sides of the street, watching Baltimore’s longest parade in their traditional parade spot. We look forward to our familiar streets and familiar families lining the road cheering us on, collectively celebrating our great country’s birth. We recognize we live in one of the most patriotic communities, no other community celebrates Independence Day like Dundalk, with a parade, fireworks, a 6K race and the three day Heritage Fair.

There is still time to get in this year’s parade, even though the stated application deadline was June 15th if you email us your application by June 17th we will consider it on time. Get your group out to the Dundalk community. Applications and information can be found on our website, dundalkparade.com and our Facebook page, Dundalk Independence Day Parade.

Our official Parade lineup will be posted on June 29th. At this time we are not revealing all of our participants, we will be posting teasers over the next few weeks. This year we have some great additions and some surprises, you’ll have to stay tuned and be there to see it!

We are always looking for new volunteers, anyone is welcome and encouraged to come down and be a part of this great event.

We have our last parade meeting in two weeks on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Optimist Clubhouse located at 4528 North Point Boulevard, 21219. We would love for you to join us.

If you need any information please email dundalkparade@gmail.com or call 667-401-2125.

Applications are still coming in, our entries are preparing, our musicians are practicing — all we need is you.

Come out and support your Dundalk Independence Day Parade, kickoff at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 4! Please visit dundalkparade.com for more info..