ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Warrick County Indiana’s 2022 Party in the Park Announced – Tickets On Sale Soon

By Kat Mykals
KISS 106
KISS 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Party in the Park will make a return for its fifth year at Newburgh's Friedman Park and tickets for the fall 2022 event go on sale soon!. Planned for Saturday, September 24, 2022, this 21 and over event promises to be a ton of fun for you and your...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Weekend Event Road Closings

Evansville African American Museum will be hosting the ‘3RD SATURDAY’ beginning Friday, June 17th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Closing Garvin Street between Canal Street & Lincoln Avenue; Garvin Street at intersections Hogans Alley, E Cherry Street, Brower Street. “TASTE OF EVANSVILLE’ beginning Friday, June 17th,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New facade coming to High Score Saloon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High Score Saloon in downtown Evansville is excited to get into their new space, which is coming with a new look. These new renderings were posted on their Facebook page. Co-owner Clint Hoskins says they purchased a new building and received a grant to help them...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Evansville, IN
Warrick County, IN
Government
Newburgh, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Newburgh, IN
Government
County
Warrick County, IN
Warrick County, IN
Lifestyle
City
Newburgh, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Here’s the Lineup for Week #5 of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro

It has been a miserably hot week here in Owensboro. But there's some relief in sight and that relief will be coming just in time for Week #5 of Friday After 5. After four consecutive days of high temperatures flirting with 100 degrees and Excessive Heat Warnings issued by the National Weather Service, a "cold" front is expected to move through on Friday and we're facing highs right around 90.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

A home in Evansville, Indiana, was badly damaged by a large tree during severe weather that swept through the area on Friday morning. It happened at a home near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Garvin Street. Our 44News crew at the scene could see where the large tree had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party In The Park#Food Truck#Calendars#Warrick County Indiana#2022 Party
14news.com

Crumbl coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is getting another Crumble Cookie. Company officials say they are in the early stages of opening a location in Owensboro. It will be at Gateway Commons between Tropical Smoothie and Limestone Bank. Crumble opened their Evansville store last July in the Promenade. So far,...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for a Family to Give Her Their ‘Seal’ of Approval [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
14news.com

Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Near Engelbrecht Orchard, a tree limb has gone through the roof of a home, leaving a hole that’s now leaking through the family’s attic. Connie Engelbrecht-Almond tells 14 News she was asleep when the house started shaking. She stayed in her bed until it stopped, then she discovered the hole in her roof.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jasper announces closures for Juneteenth holiday

Jasper city leaders announced several closures in accordance with observing the upcoming Juneteenth federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved black Americans. The Jasper City Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20. The streets department and all utilities administrative offices will also be closed on that day. The...
JASPER, IN
visitvincennes.org

What’s Happening this Weekend

Join the Bettye J. McCormick Center for interactive graffiti with local artists and friends! Featuring local graffiti artist Joe Yris, music by DJ Ed Yochum, and food from the Bobe’s Food Truck!. The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power outages and trees down across the Tri-State Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area. CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area.  […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several trees down during Friday morning storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms Friday morning caused several power outages. There were close to 20,000 CenterPoint customers without power, but by 3 p.m. the number was closer to 5,000. [View CenterPoint outage map]. [View Kenergy outage map]. There are also several reports of trees down across the area.
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy