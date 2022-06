PALMDALE — The controversy over awarding grants using funds from Measure AV to local nonprofits continued, with no end in sight, this week. After hearing nearly three hours of public comment focused primarily on the grants program, over two days, the Council could not vote on the matter — or several other items — because only three members were present, on Thursday: Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Council members Juan Carrillo and Laura Bettencourt.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO