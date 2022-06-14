ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Councilor proposes Boston apologize for its role in slavery

By The Associated Press
WBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Boston would acknowledge and apologize for its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, under a resolution to be formally introduced later this week. The proposal by City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson listed on Wednesday’s council...

WBUR

What this Beverly beach teaches us about slavery in Massachusetts

About 30 miles north of Boston, there's a small, craggy beach. In the surrounding city of Beverly, there's a legend about an enslaved Black man who, as the story goes, lived on a nearby cliff from the 1660s until the 1740s. His name was Robin Mingo. According to the legend,...
WBUR

'Stepping Up': A deep dive on leadership

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As we all try to move forward from two years of isolation and stitch our communities back together, it felt like the right moment to ask, "What does real leadership look like?" To answer this, we created "Stepping Up," a series of conversations with five people in and around Greater Boston who are making deep change in their communities. We're capping it all off by revisiting three of those conversations. First up, Doug Rauch, founder of the nonprofit grocery chain, Daily Table, and former president of Trader Joe's. Then, the Rev. Willie Bodrick, who leads the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury. And finally, former Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey, the first woman and first person of color to hold the post.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston composer tells his immigration story in the language of jazz

We speak with world percussionist and composer George Lernis about his new work, "Between Two Worlds," which tracks his immigration journey from Cyprus to the U.S., through music. The album blends Mediterranean and Middle Eastern musical traditions with jazz, and seeks to highlight the contributions of immigrants to this country. The album release takes place on Saturday, June 18, at St. Paul's Parish in Malden.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

16 theater productions to see in Boston and beyond this summer

This summer theater season, venues near (and sort of) far are offering a variety of productions that explore love, music and more. In the Boston area, there are Actors' Shakespeare Project's long-delayed "Bomb-itty of Errors," Moonbox Production's first annual Boston New Works Festival with several new plays by local artists and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's "Much Ado About Nothing." What's most noticeable, though, is that many stories coming to the stage this summer are about significant change, from life-altering diagnoses to secrets, gentrification and displacement. Here's a list of 16 productions, some of which explore considerable change, to see this summer.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

MBTA woes, digital privacy, and a big night for the Celtics

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 16. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Following an investigation started this past April, the Federal Transit Administration handed down a report on the safety of the MBTA. It found numerous concerns, from maintenance trains that have been out of service for months, to a staggeringly high percentage of train operators and inspectors overworked and out of certification to do their jobs. We dive into the report.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Feds issue scathing report on MBTA's safety issues

Following an investigation started this past April, the Federal Transit Administration handed down a report on the safety of the MBTA. It found numerous concerns, from maintenance trains that have been out of service for months, to a staggeringly high percentage of train operators and inspectors overworked and out of certification to do their jobs.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Man avoids prison time in extortion case involving ex-mayor of Fall River

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a former Massachusetts mayor to extort a marijuana vendor has been sentenced to three years of probation. David Hebert was sentenced this week in the case involving former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, who is serving six-year prison sentence after being convicted of defrauding investors in a smartphone app and extorting money from marijuana companies.
FALL RIVER, MA
WBUR

MBTA prepping for Green Line shutdowns

A 12-day shutdown on the Green Line's B branch begins Monday, kicking off a series of MBTA maintenance projects this summer and fall that will take each of the four Green Line branches offline for extended periods of time. The T will halt above-ground trolley service from the B Line's...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Winchester man gets more than 3 years in prison for $13M COVID-19 fraud

A Massachusetts businessman convicted of fraudulently seeking more than $13 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief loans has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Elijah Majak Buoi, 40, of Winchester, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $2 million...
WINCHESTER, MA

