Councilor proposes Boston apologize for its role in slavery

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As we all try to move forward from two years of isolation and stitch our communities back together, it felt like the right moment to ask, "What does real leadership look like?" To answer this, we created "Stepping Up," a series of conversations with five people in and around Greater Boston who are making deep change in their communities. We're capping it all off by revisiting three of those conversations. First up, Doug Rauch, founder of the nonprofit grocery chain, Daily Table, and former president of Trader Joe's. Then, the Rev. Willie Bodrick, who leads the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury. And finally, former Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey, the first woman and first person of color to hold the post.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO