With its polygamist rulers gone, a community makes a comeback

Effective: 2022-06-17 21:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn on lights. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across the area may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility in some locations. This includes areas along I-15.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO