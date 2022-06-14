ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hildale, UT

With its polygamist rulers gone, a community makes a comeback

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHildale, Utah – — In 2018, Shane Took decided that his city was getting crowded and started looking for a place in the country. They soon learned that there were real estate deals to be had in Hildale, just 40 miles from St. George, where they lived and had a chain...

ABC4

Public Safety Power Shutoff watch issued due to weather

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch in Cedar City as a result of elevated wildfire conditions. Currently, RMP reports that there are 97 power outages in the state affecting over 5,000 Utahns. At this time, RMP notes that forecasted high, gusty winds along with […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Evacuations in Hurricane After State Street Gas Leak

(Hurricane, UT) — Police are asking you to avoid State Street between 300 and 500 North due to a gas leak at Hurricane Health and Rehab. Police in Hurricane have State Street shut down as crews work to get the gas leak under control. Authorities have evacuated the area as a precaution.
HURRICANE, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 21:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn on lights. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across the area may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility in some locations. This includes areas along I-15.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT

