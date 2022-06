(Bolckow) -- A Cameron man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at 400 Street, approximately 3 miles northwest of Bolckow. Authorities say a 2015 Volvo driven by 43-year-old Correy Miller was northbound on 71 when it exited the east side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to rest on the passenger side off the east side of the highway.

