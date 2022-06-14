ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Estranged Husband Arrested In Murder Of Off-Duty NYPD Officer

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBUeu_0gA9WVm200

The estranged husband of an NYPD officer will be arraigned on Tuesday for her murder.

Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez was found dead in her Bronx apartment on Monday. She had been stabbed multiple times.

“Today, we mourn. Our hearts are heavy as we investigate the tragic murder of an NYPD officer who was off-duty (Monday) night in the Bronx,” the NYPD said in a statement

The woman’s husband, 34-year-old Argenis Baez, surrendered to authorities later in the day. He’s facing murder and manslaughter charges.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Two Arrests Made in Connection To Slim 400 Murder

Slim 400, a close associate of YG, was gunned down while sitting in a driveway in Los Angeles, California, in December 2021. Police had yet to make any arrests in the case until now. On Friday (June 10), TMZ reported a pair of suspects had been arrested in the shooting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl, 7, mauled by Rottweiler in front of 11 year-old brother had ‘life saved by hoodie’

A seven year-old girl mauled by a Rottweiler was saved by her hoodie her parents say, after it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.The schoolgirl was left with a gaping wound in her cheek after the dog launched itself at her face outside her home in Dent Close, Worcester.Graphic photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital trolley with her face bandaged up.She was rushed to to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she had the wound cleaned and stitched under general anaesthetic.The owner of the Rottweiler James...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Murder#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Arrest made in knifepoint rape at Bronx park

NEW YORK -- Police say they've arrested the man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.Nineteen-year-old Christopher Martinez has been charged in the Tuesday morning attack.Investigators say Martinez pulled a knife on the victim and forced her into St. Mary's Park, where he raped her.Police say he also stole her debit card and made a $3 purchase at a bodega.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

New details on the death of 8-year-old Amaria Osby, her mother is charged with murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the mother who, police said, admitted murdering her eight-year-old daughter in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood last week.CBS 2 was first to tell you about a recent visit to the home by the state's child welfare agency. CBS 2's Chris Tye has been on this story since the beginning and reports the family was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for five years.Most recently it was a domestic violence investigation that brought them to the home. But one week since the death of 8 year old Amaria Osby...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drug dealer jailed for at least 24 years for ‘brutal’ murder of three-year-old

A violent drug-user who murdered his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.Birmingham Crown Court heard that the force used by Nathanial Pope on Kemarni Watson Darby was similar to that normally caused by a car crash.Convicted drug-dealer Pope, 32, was found guilty by a jury in April, following a five-month trial which heard that the little boy had 34 separate areas of external injuries.Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing his...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
873
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy