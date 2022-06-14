Estranged Husband Arrested In Murder Of Off-Duty NYPD Officer

The estranged husband of an NYPD officer will be arraigned on Tuesday for her murder.

Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez was found dead in her Bronx apartment on Monday. She had been stabbed multiple times.

“Today, we mourn. Our hearts are heavy as we investigate the tragic murder of an NYPD officer who was off-duty (Monday) night in the Bronx,” the NYPD said in a statement

The woman’s husband, 34-year-old Argenis Baez, surrendered to authorities later in the day. He’s facing murder and manslaughter charges.

