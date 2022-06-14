ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

New eye test could predict a heart attack

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nv21i_0gA9W3OB00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh found that combining information about the pattern of blood vessels in the retina with genetic data can help predict a person’s risk of coronary artery disease (CAD) and a heart attack.

The discovery could lead to a simple screening process where an MI risk could be calculated when a person undergoes a routine eye test.

The research was presented at the annual conference of the European Society of Human Genetics and was conducted by Ana Villaplana-Velasco et al.

In the study, the team used data from the UK Biobank. They calculated a measure named fractal dimension (Df).

They found that lower Df, simplified vessel branching patterns, is related to CAD and hence a heart attack.

The researchers then developed a model that was able to predict heart attack risk prediction by studying participants who had experienced a heart attack event after the collection of their retinal images.

They found that their model was able to better classify participants with low or high heart attack risk when compared with established models that only include demographic data.

The improvement of our model was even higher if they added a score related to the genetic propensity of developing heart attacks.

These findings may also be useful in identifying propensity to other diseases.

Variations in the retinal vascular pattern also reflect the development of other ocular and systemic diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and stroke.

The researchers believe it is possible that every condition may have a unique retinal variation profile.

In the future, a simple retinal examination may be able to provide enough information to identify people at risk.

The average age for a heart attack is 60, and the researchers found that their model achieved its best predictive performance more than five years before the heart attack event.

So the calculation of an individualized heart attack risk from those over 50 years old would seem to be appropriate

This would enable doctors to suggest behaviors that could reduce risks, such as giving up smoking and maintaining normal cholesterol and blood pressure.

If you care about heart attack, please read studies about how to treat and prevent heart attack in people with diabetes, and COVID-19 is a much bigger risk to the heart than vaccination.

For more information about heart health, please see recent studies about how to reverse heart failure with diet, and results showing cannabis and heart attack: what you need to know.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study shows people with a high omega-3 DHA level in their blood are at 49% lower risk of Alzheimer's

New research published today in Nutrients shows that people with a higher blood DHA level are 49% less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease vs. those with lower levels, according to the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI). The study, led by Aleix Sala-Vila, Ph.D., suggested that providing extra dietary omega-3 DHA, especially for those carrying the ApoE4 gene (which approximately doubles an individual's susceptibility to develop AD) might slow the development of the disease. Such a cost-effective, low-risk dietary intervention like this could potentially save billions in health care costs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Eating One Egg Each Day Could Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Suggests

You've likely heard the age-old saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," but it turns out that what you eat in the morning is just as important. According to new research, eating up to one egg daily can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. "Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap," says lead author Lang Pan, MSc, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Peking University in Beijing, China in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Eating two portions of fish per week linked to increased risk of skin cancer

Eating two portions of fish per week has been linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, a large-scale study has found.Researchers from the US looked at data from nearly 500,000 people and found this amount could put people at risk of malignant melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.Current NHS guidelines state that people should eat at least two portions of fish per week, including at least one portion of oily fish.The new research comes from Brown University, and found that people who eat around 300g of fish per week had a 22 per cent higher risk of...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Heart Health#Heart Failure#Eye Disease#The Heart Attack#The Uk Biobank#Df#Cad
IFLScience

New Cancer Therapy Results In 100% Remission In All Patients, Surprising Scientists

A new cancer therapy that targets a "shield" that protects tumors from the immune system has surprised scientists by causing all trial participants to go into complete remission, representing what is claimed to be the first time such success has been found. The therapy prevented participants with advanced rectal cancer from needing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery to remove large parts of their colon, changing – and possibly saving – their lives.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy