Pittsburgh Weather: Severe weather moves out, temperatures going up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The severe weather is out, but the temperatures are going up.

A heat advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. for parts of western Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service said the heat index values could reach 104. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also under the advisory.

Today : Remains hot. Rain and storm chance for the morning hours, mostly before 9 a.m.

Alert : First Alert came to an end at 6a.

Aware : Remains hot with highs in the mid-80s. Solid chance for our first 90-degree day of the year on Wednesday.

Today will be a wild weather day with the chance for stronger storms this morning, giving way to dry and hot conditions for this afternoon. Highs today should be back in the mid to upper 80s. We hit 86 degrees for the high on Monday.

Model data remains all over the place this morning, with a lot of data points showing rain chances sticking around through the afternoon. I don't believe this occurs but does explain why a number of data points have pushed our highs for today down to near 80 degrees. I have the afternoon dry with partly cloudy skies.

The strong sun should be enough to push our highs up to near where they were yesterday. I am maintaining highs of 86 in Pittsburgh for today. I really think highs will be hotter than that but we will see.

When it comes to rain chances, once this morning's rain comes to an end we will only have scattered and brief chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday's rain chance occurs early in the morning and places along the Ohio-West Virginia-Pennsylvania state lines will have the best chances of seeing it. Thursday's rain will develop in the afternoon and places in the Laurels will have the best chance of seeing it.

For the rest of the week, the heat will be the story with highs hitting 90 on Wednesday and highs near 90 on Thursday. The ridge breaks down heading into the weekend with Friday highs near 80. Highs on Saturday and Sunday may not hit the mid-70s. I am forecasting a high of 71 in Pittsburgh on Saturday and a high of 73 on Sunday.

