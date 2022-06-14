ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom's Morning Minute: Choosing the right sunscreen for your kids

By Heather Abraham
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunscreen is so important, but it can be a challenge to find the right one for your children.

Dr. Douglas Kress is the Chief of Pediatric Dermatology at UPMC Children's Hospital recommends using mineral sunscreen because it reflects light better than a chemical sunscreen. He says in the active ingredients you'll see zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.

Dr. Kress also says some children will have an allergic reaction or irritation from some sunscreens and can have a red rash appear after application. He says to talk to your doctor but that some sunscreen sprays are more irritating to those with skin conditions, like sensitive skin or eczema.

Especially if you're out all day, Dr. Kress says make sure you're applying sunscreen to your children every 90 minutes and it should be at least SPF 30. If your child has fair skin, he recommends it should be at least SPF 50.  Keep in mind, sunscreen expires. If you're using sunscreen that you already have, check the date to make sure it hasn't passed the expiration date.

Dr. Kress also says to talk to your doctor about any medications your child is on and if they may make your child more sensitive to the sun.  He says this can be an issue for teenagers on some acne medications.

When it comes to babies and being out in the sun, Dr. Kress says you should avoid it as much as possible the younger they are. He says infants under 6 months old do not regulate their body temperature well. They can spike a fever easily from being out in the sun or in high heat.

We asked Dr. Kress his recommendations on sunscreen and he suggested some of the following:

  • Neutrogena Pure Baby
  • Blue Lizard Sensitive
  • CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen

