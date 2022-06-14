ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Pet Of The Week — ‘Ricken’

By Leslie Ann
CNY News
CNY News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Ricken”. Each week on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Leslie Ann will host Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog...

