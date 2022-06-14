ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, June 14 weather update for Nebraska

Tyler Lindstrom, brother of Nebraska state senator, dead at 39

Tyler Lindstrom, the 39-year-old brother of state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, was found dead Tuesday inside his home in Austin, Texas. His cause of death remains unknown, according to the Omaha senator. An autopsy is being performed before his body is sent back to Nebraska to be buried in Oakland next week.
Southeast Community College is building a brighter future for Nebraska, one high school student at a time

As students head toward the end of their secondary education, it can be difficult to decide what comes next. Some may choose to attend a traditional four-year college, while others prefer to promptly enter the workforce. To help students find out what is right for them, Southeast Community College offers high school students the opportunity to enroll in the Southeast Nebraska Career Academy Partnership, also known as SENCAP.
First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks, countering Gov. Ricketts' pick in 1st District House race

Nebraska's first lady has given her endorsement -- and a campaign contribution -- to the Democratic nominee in the 1st District congressional race. Susanne Shore is backing Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks for the vacant seat representing much of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln. "Lucky me!" Pansing Brooks tweeted Thursday afternoon....
Letter to the Editor: Rural McCool resident addresses solar project

As McCool Junction natives who recently returned to the land we love, we offer our perspective on the proposed K-Junction Solar Project:. While solar (and wind) projects may be a viable opportunity to address the growing global energy demand and reduce the negative impact of harmful chemicals into our local water supply, it is not the best option for McCool Junction and its people.
Connecticut diesel tax to rise 9 cents per gallon on July 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's diesel tax will increase by 9 cents per gallon on July 1 after a scheduled rate adjustment released Wednesday by the state's tax office. The tax, which is currently 40.1 cents per gallon, will increase to 49.2 cents per gallon, according to a letter from Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton to top Democrats and Republicans on the General Assembly’s tax-writing committee and to his budget director. State law requires that it be updated annually, based on a complex formula calculated by the Department of Revenue Services that takes into account daily fuel prices at two terminals over the prior 365 days.
