It was in the fall of 1973 that Northmont FISH was started by Anita Rankin and Polly Weiland. “They had a mutual friend from the Brookville FISH who proposed the idea of starting a FISH organization in the Englewood community and the ladies ran with it,” says the organization’s new executive director, Emily Eck. FISH stands for Friends in Service for Humanity. The humanitarian non-profit organization is directly affiliated with Salem Church of God in Clayton.

ENGLEWOOD, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO