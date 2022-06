The most wonderful two weeks in College Baseball are among us, it is time for the College World Series. This year’s field features more parity than expected, as many teams pulled upsets to get to Omaha. Out of the 16 national seeds, only four are remaining. Also, in last weekend’s Super Regionals, only two teams, Stanford and Texas A&M punched their tickets in front of their home fans.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO