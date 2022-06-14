ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State High School Golf Tournament in Becker This Week

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
BECKER -- The Minnesota State High School League Class-A State Golf Tournament takes over the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker this week. Mayor Tracy Bertram...

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Powerball ticket sold in Big Lake was a winner this week. The Minnesota State Lottery says on Monday night there was a winning $50,000 ticket. It was sold at a Kwik Trip in Big Lake. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The jackpot is at...
BIG LAKE, MN
Sherburne, Wright Counties in Heat Advisory Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Tuesday. Sherburne and Wright counties are included in the advisory which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Hot conditions are expected Tuesday with the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105.
WRIGHT, MN
Becker Freedom Days This Week

BECKER -- Becker’s annual Freedom Days returns this week. The events kick off Monday with the Becker Boy Scout Bar-B-Que Bash in the Becker Furniture World parking lot. Judging and serving starts at 3:00, with cash prizes and trophies for the best ribs. Tuesday, an ice cream social and...
Breakfast on the Farm This Weekend

PRINCETON -- Breakfast on the farm will start this weekend off right. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Breakfast on the Farm Saturday, June 18th, at the Haubenschild farm in Princeton. The 2,500 cow dairy is run by three generations focused on conservation, renewable energy, and food production. The goal of Breakfast...
PRINCETON, MN
New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th. Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Thank You, Sartell!

With the price of gas food entertainment everything rising exponentially lately, my family has really been focusing on free (or close to free) entertainment this summer. We have checked out the bike rodeo in Sartell, the new playground in Sauk Rapids, hit up Family Fun Days in Waite Park... it's been a blast! As it turns out, you don't HAVE to spend a bunch of money to have a memorable outing with the family!
Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weekender: Brew at the Zoo, Lady Slipper Ride and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Get out and enjoy yourself this weekend with some family fun. Take the family to see a movie on the big screen with the Kids Dream Summer Film Series, enjoy Hemker Park and Zoo's Brew at the Zoo event, celebrate Juneteenth in St. Cloud, take a ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Dancing With Our Stars Raises Over $684,000

ST. JOSEPH -- The annual Dancing With Our Stars event raised an unprecedented amount of money. This year's fundraiser was held Monday night and was back in person at the College of St. Benedict's Escher Auditorium. The total money raised was over $684,000. Helga Bauerly danced to benefit GREAT Theatre's...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Car Break-In in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a theft from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the complainant stated their vehicle was parked in their apartment garage while they were at work and received notification that their debit card was being used. The person realized that someone took their wallet and keys out of their car. The victim canceled their card. The location of this incident was on the 200 block of 3rd street south in Waite Park.
WAITE PARK, MN
Farmers Pinched by Inflation

UNDATED -- Despite record-high grain prices, local farmers are worried about the future. The Purdue University – CME Group Ag Economy Barometer fell in May to its lowest level since April of 2020. Jeremy Blank is a farmer in the Foley area and a salesperson at Arnold’s Case-IH in...
FOLEY, MN
St. Cloud Man Charged With Gun and Drug Possession

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have charged a man with gun and drugs charges after a traffic stop in St. Cloud Monday. Court records show a police officer spotted 31-year-old James Stewart III walking near Go For It Gas at the intersection of University Drive and 9th Avenue South. The officer knew Stewart had an active arrest warrant from Benton County.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
47 Cats Rescued From a Hot Car at a Rest Stop in Minnesota

Animals in cars. I just can't. I'm talking when I see one dog in a hot car or something, you have to wonder what the owner is thinking. I know that sometimes people are traveling somewhere, and they just run into a convenience store quickly to buy a coffee or some other item. They are away from their vehicle for no more than a few minutes. The animal in the car is probably fine, but the optics are horrible. People feel compelled to call animal control or some other service to call out the driver for leaving their pet in a possible hot vehicle.
HARRIS, MN
