Saint Joseph, MN

Dancing With Our Stars Raises Over $684,000

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. JOSEPH -- The annual Dancing With Our Stars event raised an unprecedented amount of money. This year's fundraiser was held Monday night and was back in person...

Related
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Brew at the Zoo, Lady Slipper Ride and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Get out and enjoy yourself this weekend with some family fun. Take the family to see a movie on the big screen with the Kids Dream Summer Film Series, enjoy Hemker Park and Zoo's Brew at the Zoo event, celebrate Juneteenth in St. Cloud, take a ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Breakfast on the Farm This Weekend

PRINCETON -- Breakfast on the farm will start this weekend off right. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Breakfast on the Farm Saturday, June 18th, at the Haubenschild farm in Princeton. The 2,500 cow dairy is run by three generations focused on conservation, renewable energy, and food production. The goal of Breakfast...
PRINCETON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th. Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Thank You, Sartell!

With the price of gas food entertainment everything rising exponentially lately, my family has really been focusing on free (or close to free) entertainment this summer. We have checked out the bike rodeo in Sartell, the new playground in Sauk Rapids, hit up Family Fun Days in Waite Park... it's been a blast! As it turns out, you don't HAVE to spend a bunch of money to have a memorable outing with the family!
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Transition from Old to New Pleasantview Underway

SAUK RAPIDS -- It's out with the old and in with the new at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says during the first full week of this month the staff spent time removing everything from the old building. They are in the abatement process right now before the actual teardown can begin.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Becker Freedom Days This Week

BECKER -- Becker’s annual Freedom Days returns this week. The events kick off Monday with the Becker Boy Scout Bar-B-Que Bash in the Becker Furniture World parking lot. Judging and serving starts at 3:00, with cash prizes and trophies for the best ribs. Tuesday, an ice cream social and...
BECKER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Baseball Falls in Consolation Championship

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 5-2 to Park High School in the consolation championship in the Class 4-A state tournament Wednesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The Sabres beat Andover 8-3 in the consolation semifinals earlier in the day in Minneapolis. Sartell finishes the season 15-12.
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stearns Bank Holdingford Changes Hands

ST. CLOUD -- A local bank is changing hands. VersaHoldings US has reached an agreement to buy Stearns Bank Holdingford from St. Cloud based Stearns Financial Services. Upon completion of the estimated $13.5 million dollar deal, Stearns Bank Holdingford will be renamed VersaBank USA. This will be the first US...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sherburne, Wright Counties in Heat Advisory Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Tuesday. Sherburne and Wright counties are included in the advisory which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Hot conditions are expected Tuesday with the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105.
WRIGHT, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Farmers Pinched by Inflation

UNDATED -- Despite record-high grain prices, local farmers are worried about the future. The Purdue University – CME Group Ag Economy Barometer fell in May to its lowest level since April of 2020. Jeremy Blank is a farmer in the Foley area and a salesperson at Arnold’s Case-IH in...
FOLEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Near Record Setting Year For Trials in Stearns County

A large portion of the money spent by the Stearns County Attorney's office went into trials in 2021. Janelle Kendall is the Stearns County Attorney says they were close to a record setting number of trials last year. Kendall says the trials included the 3 Red Carpet homicides which were a big expense for the county. She says they have not had any problem getting jurors.
103.7 THE LOON

Heat Advisory Issued for Tuesday

UNDATED -- Sherburne County is included in a Heat Advisory that has been issued for Tuesday. The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Heat Index is expected to be around 100 in St. Cloud on Tuesday with actual highs around 93 degrees.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Charged With Gun and Drug Possession

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have charged a man with gun and drugs charges after a traffic stop in St. Cloud Monday. Court records show a police officer spotted 31-year-old James Stewart III walking near Go For It Gas at the intersection of University Drive and 9th Avenue South. The officer knew Stewart had an active arrest warrant from Benton County.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Car Break-In in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a theft from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the complainant stated their vehicle was parked in their apartment garage while they were at work and received notification that their debit card was being used. The person realized that someone took their wallet and keys out of their car. The victim canceled their card. The location of this incident was on the 200 block of 3rd street south in Waite Park.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

