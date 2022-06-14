New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Villain Revealed

Hot off the release of his surprise seventh new album, Honestly, Nevermind, Drake has dropped a wedding-themed music video for the track “Falling Back.”. The visuals see Drake return to his acting roots as he weds several women in an elaborate ceremony that also sees fellow Canadians Tristan Thompson make a cameo appearance alongside his mom Sandi Graham. Prior to putting a ring on each of the ladies, Drake shares a special moment with each, performing their unique handshakes. Right around the 1:50 mark, as he readies another handshake, a “Free YSL” message appears on the screen, showing support for Young Thug, Gunna and others who have recently been arrested in Georgia for RICO charges. This is not the only time he brings up the case, as he raps in the track “Sticky,” to “free Big Slime out the cage.” The visuals were directed by Director X and executive produced by Taj Critchlow & Fuliane Petikyan.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO