California State

Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty to California charges

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

SANTA ANA (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti says he plans to plead guilty to charges in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating clients out of millions of dollars. Avenatti didn’t specify which charges he...

www.avpress.com

Antelope Valley Press

Pair charged with smuggling drugs to five other states

SACRAMENTO — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a US grand jury alleged, this week. A federal grand jury in Sacramento, on Thursday, indicted Quinten Giovanni Moody, also known as...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Joshua tree decision delayed

PALMDALE — The western Joshua tree will not be listed as threatened, for now, after the four-member California Fish and Game Commission voted to revisit the discussion, in October, and to pursue more feedback from tribes and direct the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to come up with a regional conservation plan for the iconic tree.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bill would reduce single-use plastic products

SACRAMENTO — An ambitious California proposal aims to reduce plastic production for single-use products like shampoo bottles and food wrappers by 25%, starting next decade, part of an effort to rein in pollution from the ubiquitous material. A bill introduced, late Thursday, aims to bring environmental and business groups...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Warm, dry, breezy weather to challenge fire crews in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Fire crews battling a pair of wildfires in northern Arizona were expecting some growth, Thursday, because of warm, dry and breezy conditions, but rain that could help quell the blazes is on its way. Both blazes were moving through grass, brush and pine trees on the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Celebration this week honors 279 state parks

LAKE LOS ANGELES — This week marks the inaugural California State Parks Week, celebrating California’s 279 state parks and the people who help protect these iconic places. State parks across California offered special community events with in-person and virtual programming. The Antelope Valley Indian Museum, at 15701 East Ave. M, will be participating from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, with Native guest artists Caitlin and Kaelene Ashmore, daughters of Navajo (Diné) artist Cydnee Ashmore. They will be demonstrating and exhibiting their hand-made traditional beadwork, sewing, jewelry and other artwork, and sharing their Navajo language and culture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Some cars are popular for catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter theft has become widespread across the Southland and the Antelope Valley is no exception. Locally, the Antelope Valley Cat Crusaders task force formed as a way to combat catalytic converter thefts. It’s a joint effort between the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s Stations. According to a January...
PALMDALE, CA

