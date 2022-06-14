Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty to California charges

LAKE LOS ANGELES — This week marks the inaugural California State Parks Week, celebrating California’s 279 state parks and the people who help protect these iconic places. State parks across California offered special community events with in-person and virtual programming. The Antelope Valley Indian Museum, at 15701 East Ave. M, will be participating from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, with Native guest artists Caitlin and Kaelene Ashmore, daughters of Navajo (Diné) artist Cydnee Ashmore. They will be demonstrating and exhibiting their hand-made traditional beadwork, sewing, jewelry and other artwork, and sharing their Navajo language and culture.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO