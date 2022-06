The Cowboys had better hope they come out of the gates swinging and then make a deep playoff run. If they don’t, there will be those who point to this week as the reason why. After just one mandatory practice session, head coach Mike McCarthy has made the (perhaps) stunning decision to scrap the two remaining sessions of minicamp and send everyone home until training camp in Oxnard. The players enjoyed some off-campus team-building with golf clubs and had Thursday nixed from the schedule entirely. Die-hards will say a team that got embarrassed in the postseason should be logging every practice rep they can get, but actually, teams around the league are getting back to the notion of the offseason being… well… a season off.

