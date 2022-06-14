ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Dave Foley of Cadillac About to Accomplish a Major Running Goal

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gSkT_0gA9OZ1G00

Dave Foley retired from teaching at Cadillac Junior High in 2003.

He was also Cadillac High School’s varsity cross country coach for 27 years.

Teaching or enjoying retired life, one thing stayed the same for Foley: running.

It all started in 1975 when Foley decided to train for the Cadillac Labor Day race.

“I went out, started running, and kept going and going, and I started recording the miles,” said Dave Foley.

Training for one race snowballed into an everyday thing.

“When I was teaching, we’re about 5.8 miles from Cadillac Junior High, and I would run from here to school,” said Foley.

During that time, Foley decided to set a major goal: record 100,000 miles of running.

Over the years he’s run in 28 different states and ten countries.

“The farthest north running I’ve done is above the Arctic Circle in Alaska, and I also was in Ecuador, so I guess I was running at the equator at one time,” said Foley. “I usually look, and I head away from traffic areas, so you’re back down in the back part of a village or a town or maybe into the woods. I think that’s one of the neat things about it is runners get to see things that the average person doesn’t.”

He’s competed in 300 races, won 25, and run in 20 marathons and won two.

“There’s something magic about the Boston Marathon,” said Foley. “It’s an event unto its own, and it has such a tradition that might be my most memorable.”

After going after his goal for 47 years, he has recorded 99,888 miles. His goal of 100,000 miles is on hold because he has to undergo surgery for a leaky heart valve.

“I’ve been given assurances that, oh yeah, in a couple of months, you’ll be back out there. So I’ll get it,” said Foley.

Foley says his best advice to anyone who wants to get out and run is just do it. He says getting out the door is the hardest part.

Comments / 1

Related
9&10 News

CMU, Mt. Pleasant Community Celebrate Juneteenth Together

Warriner Mall was lively Friday as Central Michigan University and the Mount Pleasant Community came together to celebrate Juneteenth. Central Michigan’s Student Inclusion and Diversity Executive Director, James Span Jr., says Friday’s celebration was a great way to learn, grow and kick-off the weekend. “Not everyone knows what...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Moomers creates official ice cream flavor for Michigan’s National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – The National Cherry Festival is coming to Traverse City and now it has an official ice cream. Festival organizers announced Thursday that it is partnering with Traverse City-based Moomer’s Ice Cream to create Cherry Traffic Jam, a hard-packed ice cream flavor developed specifically for the annual summer celebration of all things cherries.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cadillac#Alaska#Sports#Cadillac High School#The Boston Marathon
9&10 News

PlantMasters of Suttons Bay: Herbs

They began as D & E VanThomme Greenhouses in the Detroit area in 1940. Over time, the VanThomme brothers spread, and PlantMasters was born in 1989. If you stop by today, you are sure to talk to their 3rd, 4th and 5th generation PlantMasters. PlantMasters has not just plants to...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
9&10 News

First USO Center in Michigan Opens at Camp Grayling

Officials at Camp Grayling are celebrating after cutting the ribbon on the first USO Center in Michigan. The United Service Organization (USO) has centers across the nation. The center’s provide service members a place to connect and relax. Camp Grayling Post Commander Colonel Scott Meyers says he’s excited it’s officially open.
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Keeping Cindy’s Spirit Alive

“She played pickle ball for a year with an oxygen tank on her back. Nobody has ever seen that before.”. Cindy Asper was a mother— lover— and a fighter. “It’ll be two years ago this coming middle of August when Cindy went to heaven,” says Cindy’s husband, Nelson Asper.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Alden Strawberry Festival returns to Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Summer time in northern Michigan marks the return of fresh fruit season. Strawberries are ripening this week and one community is ready to celebrate. The Alden Strawberry Festival will return on Sunday. It's held annually to celebrate the start of strawberry picking season. But before...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
awesomemitten.com

Unexpected Treasures at the Gladwin Farmers Market

As I am typing right now I can’t help but think about gingersnap cookies. Odd, but true. I bought a small bag of these cookies, oatmeal cookies, and even one large sourdough chocolate chip cookie at the Gladwin Farmers Market this past weekend. Yes, I have a cookie problem. The problem was, that there were too many delicious cookie options at the market!
Huron Daily Tribune

See the demolition of Big Rapids Holiday Inn Conference Center

BIG RAPIDS — The Holiday Inn Conference Center on Perry Avenue in Big Rapids is no more after demolition crews took down the structure this week. Namora Hotels, a hotel ownership and management company based in Bloomfield Hills, announced acquiring the hotel and conference center in late 2021. A...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
progressivegrocer.com

SpartanNash Acquires 3-Store Grocery Chain in Michigan

SpartanNash has closed a deal to purchase the Shop-N-Save Food Centers chain located in northwestern Michigan. The three stores in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington have been converted to SpartanNash’s Family Fare brand and all Shop-N-Save employees have been rolled into the SpartanNash family. “Shop-N-Save has been a successful family-owned...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Clare pair win $1.2 million Lotto 47 jackpot

A Clare County Lottery club was in complete shock after winning a $1.2 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The Lottery club members, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn May 7: 12-14-24-33-39-44. They bought their winning ticket at the Sunrise Store, located at 6078 North Clare Avenue in Harrison.
CLARE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy