Dave Foley of Cadillac About to Accomplish a Major Running Goal

Dave Foley retired from teaching at Cadillac Junior High in 2003.

He was also Cadillac High School’s varsity cross country coach for 27 years.

Teaching or enjoying retired life, one thing stayed the same for Foley: running.

It all started in 1975 when Foley decided to train for the Cadillac Labor Day race.

“I went out, started running, and kept going and going, and I started recording the miles,” said Dave Foley.

Training for one race snowballed into an everyday thing.

“When I was teaching, we’re about 5.8 miles from Cadillac Junior High, and I would run from here to school,” said Foley.

During that time, Foley decided to set a major goal: record 100,000 miles of running.

Over the years he’s run in 28 different states and ten countries.

“The farthest north running I’ve done is above the Arctic Circle in Alaska, and I also was in Ecuador, so I guess I was running at the equator at one time,” said Foley. “I usually look, and I head away from traffic areas, so you’re back down in the back part of a village or a town or maybe into the woods. I think that’s one of the neat things about it is runners get to see things that the average person doesn’t.”

He’s competed in 300 races, won 25, and run in 20 marathons and won two.

“There’s something magic about the Boston Marathon,” said Foley. “It’s an event unto its own, and it has such a tradition that might be my most memorable.”

After going after his goal for 47 years, he has recorded 99,888 miles. His goal of 100,000 miles is on hold because he has to undergo surgery for a leaky heart valve.

“I’ve been given assurances that, oh yeah, in a couple of months, you’ll be back out there. So I’ll get it,” said Foley.

Foley says his best advice to anyone who wants to get out and run is just do it. He says getting out the door is the hardest part.