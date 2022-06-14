Police: 14-year-old Kan. boy critically injured in shooting

WICHITA - The Wind Surge split a doubleheader with the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday behind home runs from Edouard Julien and DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. in Game 1. Louie Varland got the start on the mound for Wichita in Game 1 and had another efficient outing as he pitched five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and tallied four strikeouts to earn the win.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO