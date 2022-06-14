ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 14-year-old Kan. boy critically injured in shooting

Salina Post
 5 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy. Just before 1p.m., police responded to reports of a...

Salina Post

Lifeguard saves boy from drowning at Kansas waterpark

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Lifeguards at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby performed a water rescue Friday, according to a statement from the city. Just before 9p.m. a lifeguard identified a 3-year-old boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue. Derby Fire...
DERBY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas deputies cleared in woman's shooting death

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — The Cowley County Attorney says three sheriff's deputies who fatally shot a woman near Winfield in April were justified in their actions. KAKE-TV reports County Attorney Larry Schwartz says in a report that the shooting of Andrea Barrow was “lawful and justified." Schwartz's report says the deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle when they encountered Barrow, of Arkansas City, who was acting erratically.
WINFIELD, KS
Salina Post

Man sentenced for killing best friend during fight at Kan. home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for the shooting death of his friend in Wichita three years ago. Brandon Craig, 25, of Independence, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court to 74 months in prison, television station KSN reported. Craig pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Justin Lane, 21, of Grain Valley, Missouri.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Lindsborg man injured when car, motorcycle sideswipe

RICE COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 11 p.m. Thursday in Rice County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Melissa L. Betha, 60, Chase, was southbound on Kansas 14 three miles south of Lyons. The Toyota entered the northbound lane to pass a stationary Rice County Sheriff's vehicle on a traffic stop.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Wind Surge loses another nail-biter

WICHITA- The Tulsa Drillers defeated the Wind Surge 2-1 on Saturday night behind a stellar start on the mound from Gavin Stone and a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh from Leonel Valera. Gavin Stone got the start on the mound for the Drillers and was dominant as he pitched...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Tulsa Drillers shut out Wind Surge, 5-0

WICHITA - The Wind Surge fell short to the Tulsa Drillers 5-0 on Friday night as Wichita struggled at the plate and stranded six runners in scoring position to lose their third straight game. The Drillers scored two runs in the third inning behind a balk and wild pitch from...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Smallville Con brings movie actors to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the many cast members to grace 2022 Smallville Con this weekend at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is Jack O' Halloran. He played Non, the menacing but mute member of the trio of Kryptonian supervillains in the first two Superman movies. "It's like an immortal...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Wind Surge splits with Drillers Wednesday

WICHITA - The Wind Surge split a doubleheader with the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday behind home runs from Edouard Julien and DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. in Game 1. Louie Varland got the start on the mound for Wichita in Game 1 and had another efficient outing as he pitched five innings and allowed two runs on six hits and tallied four strikeouts to earn the win.
WICHITA, KS
