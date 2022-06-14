ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Shakur Estate Announces the Powamekka Cafe for a Limited Run in Los Angeles

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTupac’s Powamekka Café, his original restaurant idea, will open a limited-edition Los Angeles site in cooperation with Fixins Soul Kitchen across from the Wake Me When I’m Free Museum at LA Live, according to the Shakur Estate. Powamekka Café was...

thesource.com

