The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Byron Carter, 62, was last seen on June 15, 2022, around 9:00 p.m., in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road. Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression, and schizophrenia. He is approximately 5’3” and around 140 pounds with...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO