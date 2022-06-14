ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Longtime Norfolk donut bakery O's revived by recent JMU grads

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's been awesome. I mean even a month after opening we've still...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Manor High School honors late student-athlete during graduation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Manor High School community celebrated 2022 graduates at Chartway Arena on Saturday morning. That includes the life of a star athlete that didn’t make it to graduation. Police say Amarion Collins died after he was shot along Cherokee Road while leaving a parking lot at Manor High School on the afternoon of January […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Norfolk, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Food & Drinks
WAVY News 10

Kara Dixon says goodbye to WAVY

Friday is Kara's last day at the station. First two nights of Juneteenth celebrations canceled …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. A World War II naval tradition makes a return. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Heartbreak after convenience store owner, employee shot dead in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Heartbreak after convenience store owner, employee …. First two nights of Juneteenth celebrations canceled …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. A World War II naval tradition makes a return. Portsmouth Early...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Juneteenth Festival in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is inviting you to its upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening in Hampton. Bring the entire family for art, entertainment, food, games and so much more!. Celebrate Healthcare Juneteenth Festival. June 19 at Darling Stadium in Hampton 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#Bakery#Doughnut#Grads#Food Drink
WAVY News 10

Owner, employee fatally shot inside 7-Eleven in Newport News

WAVY News 10'a Andy Fox reports. Owner, employee fatally shot inside 7-Eleven in Newport …. Police: Man’s body found on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk, …. VDH updates COVID-19 quarantine, isolation guidelines. 2 men arrested, accused of hacking into Virginia …. Portsmouth holding special meeting after appointing …. ‘Your...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAVY News 10

City leadership drama continue in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. First two nights of Juneteenth celebrations canceled …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. A World War II naval tradition makes a return. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Trooper hit worker on Route 58 in Suffolk, police say

Trooper hit worker on Route 58 in Suffolk, police …. Arrests in gas theft at Virginia Beach gas station. Heartbreak after convenience store owner, employee …. Democrat Senators call for better wages and benefits …. WAVY Weather Afternoon Update | June 17, 2022. 4 men fired multiple shots during robbery...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Franklin man dies in Route 35 crash in Sussex

A Franklin man died in a crash Thursday night in Sussex County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3QrBGFM. First two nights of Juneteenth celebrations canceled …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. A World War II naval tradition makes a return.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point Road shooting

Police have released photos of who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting. Read more: https://bit.ly/3b40CD7. Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point …. Georgia fugitive crashed motorcycle during pursuit …. Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-264 in Virginia …. 2 rescued deep in wooded marsh in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy