Longtime Norfolk donut bakery O's revived by recent JMU grads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand is finally coming to Virginia Beach. The restaurant known for its spicy flame-grilled chicken is set to open in late fall 2022 at Virginia Beach Town Center marking Nando’s first restaurant in the Hampton Roads region. Nando’s flagship Virginia Beach location is […]
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Manor High School community celebrated 2022 graduates at Chartway Arena on Saturday morning. That includes the life of a star athlete that didn’t make it to graduation. Police say Amarion Collins died after he was shot along Cherokee Road while leaving a parking lot at Manor High School on the afternoon of January […]
Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on the Virginia Beach singer who has become known for his philanthropy.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is inviting you to its upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening in Hampton. Bring the entire family for art, entertainment, food, games and so much more!. Celebrate Healthcare Juneteenth Festival. June 19 at Darling Stadium in Hampton 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials with the Peninsula Health District say it's not safe to swim at Hilton Park Beach and King-Lincoln Park Beach in Newport News, for the moment. After testing for water quality on June 14, health officials say the bacteria levels are too high there for people to swim in the water.
