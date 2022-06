Utility crews continue to make repairs to the many downed power lines across the region from Monday’s damaging storms. There are still a lot of folks without electricity yet in spots across the Valley with very hot and humid weather moving in today and tomorrow. I’m told the Tuscarawas County Emergency Management is arranging to have cooling centers set up for folks who need a spot to cool off during the next few days.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO