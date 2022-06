San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Caleb Kilian and the Chicago Cubs. Azocar started three of the past four contests, including the first two games of this series with the Cubs. Jurickson Profar is returning to the lineup to replace Azocar in left field and bat leadoff. Trent Grisham is batting ninth after leading off Tuesday.

