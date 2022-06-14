ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Area men arrested with white supremacist group

 5 days ago

Authorities in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, say they arrested 31 men with the white supremacist group Patriot Front over the weekend, including two from the St. Louis area. The...

The Telegraph

Four meth-related felony cases filed Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine-related cases were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Mark T. Bull, 37, of East Alton, was charged June 16 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.
ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

St. Louis rappers Jizzle Buckz, Luh Half indicted on fentanyl charges

“Luh Half” Pearson, 25, have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of operating a fentanyl distribution network in the region. In April, Lindsey, Pearson, and five others were initially indicted. Seven other defendants, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20, were included in a replacement indictment on Wednesday, June 9, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

'Put down the guns, pick up your sons' in St. Louis

Hundreds gathered in East St. Louis on Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence. ‘Put down the guns, pick up your sons’ in St. Louis. Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis. Group rallies for Juneteenth and cleans up MLK Drive. See 5 planets align this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

City of East St. Louis Celebrates 618 Day and Juneteenth

The City of East St. Louis, IL is celebrating 618 Day and Juneteenth at city hall. City of East St. Louis Celebrates 618 Day and Juneteenth. Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis. Group rallies for Juneteenth and cleans up MLK Drive. See 5 planets align this month…...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Woman struck, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A driver fatally struck and killed a woman Friday night in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood. Investigators say a woman was driving southbound...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said. The woman was shot in the chest and then taken to the hospital. The shooting happened at North 14th and Cochran around 8 p.m. She later died at the hospital from her...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.
CASS COUNTY, IL
KMOV

2 charged in New Athens, IL homicide

NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a homicide in New Athens, Illinois homicide. The Major Case Squad announced that Michael W. Johnson of East Cardondolet and Martin J. Morrison of Cahokia Heights, both 43, were charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Austin Evans-Blakey and two others interrupted a burglary and were shot in New Athens on June 2. Evans-Blakey died at the scene of the shooting from his gunshot wounds. The other two were taken to the hospital and treated.
NEW ATHENS, IL
KMOV

SLMPD Chief Hayden celebrates last day on the job

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police Chief John Hayden wrapped up his last day on the job with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Friday. The department and the community had a sendoff for Hayden on his last day. Interim Chief Michael Sack is taking over his position for now as the search for a new chief continues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Woman gets 3 life sentences in killing of man and toddler

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old St. Louis woman who pleaded guilty to stabbing a man and his young son to death has been sentenced to three life sentences plus 90 years. Onyai Turner was sentenced Friday in the February 2018 deaths of Malcom Mathis II and his 22-month-old son Malcom Mathis III and the wounding of a woman and Mathis’ 4-year-old daughter. Authorities said Turner and her boyfriend 25-year-old Traveon Sims, attacked the family in their Maryland Heights home. Sims was sentenced last year to life without parole. Authorities said Mathis had kicked Sims out of their home months before the attacks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Audrey Gann

Audrey A. Gann, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born March 9, 1932 in Stewart County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Ivy and Mattie (Snoddy) Townzen. She married James Leo Gann Sr. in 1947 in Granite City and he passed away in January 2000. She was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Granite City for 66 years. She was a licensed pilot and loved flying. She was a loving mother and grandmother, always tending to her family and enjoyed cooking and making pies, was a talented seamstress and enjoyed working with ceramics. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by five children, Terrence (Linda) Gann of Springfield, Missouri, Rodger (Annette) Gann of Pontoon Beach, Donna Cates of Granite City, Glenn Gann of Staunton and Lisa (Todd) Razor of Livingston; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, David Townzen of Massachusetts; a sister, Pam (Bob) Maurer of St. Louis; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Leo Gann Jr.; two sisters, Lucille Harrison and Ann McGee and a brother, Michael Townzen. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Brother Bob Craft officiating. Memorials may be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses Worldwide Works and checks may be made to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. and mailed to Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589, can be made online at www.jw.org or accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL

