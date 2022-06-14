ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is a proud headlining sponsor of the 30th Annual NETX Symphony League Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The event will offer a free concert and fireworks. Please be sure to stop by our purple tent for giveaways!. Save...

easttexasradio.com

easttexasradio.com

SSISD Registration

They set dates for new students who did not attend Sulphur Springs ISD at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and who will be enrolling in Sulphur Springs High School for the fall semester to register for the 2022-2023 school year. July 1-21 Online Registration. The student’s name and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Sulphur Springs Man

The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Amber Alert For Honey Grove Canceled

The Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove has been canceled after she was found alive and well in an Arlington apartment. Officers say 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors was with the girl. They charged him with Harboring a Runaway. Investigators believe Neighbors and the girl had been chatting online and had made arrangements to meet in Arlington.
HONEY GROVE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 17)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1900-block of Jackson Thursday morning at 7:43. The victim reported that sometime during the night, someone had stolen their 1994 Red Chevrolet pick-up parked beside the residence. Officers later located the vehicle in a ditch in the 1700-block of Jackson St. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Animal Cruelty In Van Zandt County

The SPCA of Texas rescued 14 pets from an animal cruelty case in Van Zandt County on Friday. The organization and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant where they removed five dogs, five koi fish, two cats, one macaw, and a dead cockatoo. An anonymous person told the SPCA about the animal cruelty situation.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
KLTV

Fort Worth man suspected in Tyler auto heist in custody after extradition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities now have in custody another suspect they believe is connected to an organized, multi-vehicle heist at a Tyler car dealership. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Larry Christian, Brandon Harbor, 20, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday following extradition from Tarrant County. He is currently charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and was given a $250,000 bond amount. Harbor had been arrested previously by the Arlington Police Department in connection with another alleged car theft and was picked up by Smith County authorities after serving time in Tarrant County.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

VIEWER VIDEO: Kilgore hotel completely destroyed by fire

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Great Texas Balloon Race took to the air Friday morning over Longview with their first competition flight of 2022. When it comes to pool safety, the Tyler Fire Department says the best thing to do is to be prepared for an emergency.
KILGORE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 14)

Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Monday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Ronald Joe Bush for three sex crimes against children. They booked him for Continuous Trafficking of a Person, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. They released no other details, and there is no bond set. The bond is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony

Judge denies attorney’s latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable’s bond. In a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon, Judge Jack Skeen denied a request for lower bonds from the attorney representing jailed Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man’s Body Found North Of Sulphur Springs

Hopkins County deputies received a report of some personal items located on a county road north of Sulphur Springs Monday night. Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle that had been abandoned. A further search of the area was conducted and deputies located a deceased male in a creek that is believed to be associated with the vehicle and was a victim of homicide. At this time, it appears that this is an isolated incident that started in the metroplex and the victim and vehicle were left in this area. The body, which has not been publicly identified, was sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler police looking for 2 women accused of thefts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two women accused of committing thefts. A woman allegedly stole several items worth more than $500 from Home Depot. Police said some of the things she took were a video doorbell, a flag, a clock and other home decoration […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday on drug-related charges. Jon Phillips was arrested Saturday and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on three charges: possession of a controlled substance >=200g<400g, possession of a controlled substance <1g, possession of marijuana <2oz.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Issues Warrant For Forgery Suspect

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office wants Krystal Nicole Collier for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument. If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Collier, please contact the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 577-TIPS (8477). Remember, all we want is your tip information and never your name. If your tip information leads to an arrest, you could receive a CASH REWARD of UP TO $1,000.00.
TITUS COUNTY, TX

Community Policy