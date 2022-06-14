ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MO

Milan prom an important moment for mother, daughter

By Story by Anna Belén Poza, Minh Connors, Photos by Minh Connors
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the weeks leading up to Milan High School's prom, Irma Bahena has been talking about nothing else. Her daughter, Jennifer, was attending with a longtime neighbor and friend. Irma Bahena is a waitress at Taqueria Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Milan. She moved to the United States...

WREG

Formerly incarcerated woman uses entrepreneurship to inspire others

Everyday Lexie Aufdenkamp opens the doors of Rich Hair Academy in Dyersburg, Tennessee, with the mission to inspire. “You know with a background like mine, I know other people feel like they can’t do or live out their childhood dreams but you know I am doing that,” said Aufdenkamp. Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Aufdenkamp […]
DYERSBURG, TN
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
NBC News

What happened when a Black Tennessee town faced a state takeover

When Mason, Tennessee, faced losing its ability to govern its own finances in a fight with white state officials earlier this year, doing so brought a spotlight to the majority Black community of fewer than 1,600 people for a situation that town advocates called discriminatory. For months, Mason battled for...
MASON, TN
Marshall County Daily

Suspect(s): Cody L. Teneyck, 30, of Paris, TN, arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment

Comer Honors Kathy O’Nan, Mayor of Mayfield, on the House Floor. McCracken County Fair postponed until July Paducah/McCracken Co, KY. Paducah Man Charged With Methamphetamine Trafficking. Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Trigg County. Online registration open for Marshall County students for 2022-23 school year. Pursley selected to...
PADUCAH, KY
Milan, MO
Education
radionwtn.com

Former Peabody Teacher Arrested On Statutory Rape Charges

Trenton, Tenn.–Today, the Trenton Police Department arrested Brandon Doyle, former teacher at Peabody High School. Doyle has been charged with 6 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Doyle was arraigned in Trenton Municipal General Session Court. Doyle is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson...
TRENTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort

The Summer Arts and Crafts Festival at Blue Bank Resort is ongoing today and tomorrow at Reelfoot Lake. The festival features many handcrafted item vendors, food, gifts and musical entertainment. The festival is open to the public and is located on Lake Drive in Hornbeak. Live broadcast from the festival...
HORNBEAK, TN
tn.gov

Brother and sister in arms: Humboldt siblings deployed together in Africa

DJIBOUTI – When it was announced that the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company, headquartered in Millington, were deploying to the Horn of Africa for a year starting in January 2022, Soldiers from across Tennessee eagerly volunteered to serve overseas with the 80-member company. Among those many volunteers were two siblings from Humboldt, Specialists Jacob and Mahala Perry.
HUMBOLDT, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 14, 2022

Lorenzo Watson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Carver, Kentucky, to Ruie Watson and Mildred Minix Watson. He was a retired heavy equipment operator, and a member of Palestine United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the VFW, and a Rizpah Shriner member. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.
MURRAY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

WestStar Leadership class to graduate June 21 in Humboldt

The UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program will graduate its 2021-22 class Tuesday, June 21, at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt. A 5:30 p.m. reception will be followed by dinner at 6:15, and the graduation ceremony will conclude the program. University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd is the...
HUMBOLDT, TN
radionwtn.com

Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, TN – Melanie Haste, 62, formerly of Trenton, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 18 months. in federal prison for wire fraud. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney,. announced the sentence today. According to the information presented in court, from 2012 until 2020, Haste served as the. Director...
TRENTON, TN
Chester County Independent

Henderson Farmers Market to host Tomato Fest

The Henderson Farmers Market and Chester County UT Extension will host Tomato Fest Friday, June 24. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with free tomatoes, contests and more. Enter your favorite tomato in the “What a Looker! Tomato Contest,” with categories including Biggest Tomato, Smallest Tomato, Ugliest Tomato and Most Perfect Tomato. Want to compete with flavor? “The Best Tasting Tomato Contest” will challenge with categories for tomato salsa and the tastiest tomato of any variety. The Tomato Toss for kids and adults begins at 10:30 a.m.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Chester County Grand Jury returns indictments

The Chester County Grand Jury met June 10 and indicted the following:. Timothy Davis, Jr., 35, of Henderson, is charged with violation of community supervision. Timothy Davis, Jr., in a second case, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. Wesley Clyde Glidewell, 40, of Henderson, is charged with...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Gun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City. Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun. Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street...
UNION CITY, TN
WREG

Former healthcare director sentenced to 18 months in prison for wire fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former healthcare director was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison for wire fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. According to information presented in court, Melanie Haste, 62, served as the Director of Risk Management at West Tennessee Healthcare and worked at the Jackson-Madison County Hospital from 2012 to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Hoping to Attract Jobs Associated With Blue Oval City

Economic Development Directors in West Tennessee are all hoping to lure jobs associated with the Ford Motor Company “Blue Oval City”. The plan to build electric trucks, and produce batteries at the Memphis Regional Megasite, comes with projections of 6,000 direct jobs. Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO...
UNION CITY, TN

