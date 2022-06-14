Manchester City: Jess Park signs three-year contract extension

Liverpool have signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for £11.4 million.The deal for the 18-year-old could rise to £13.9m with a further £2.5m available in add ons.Ramsay, who has penned a five-year contract and will wear No 22 at Anfield, will be part of the first team immediately with no plans to loan the player out this season.The Scotland Under-21 international will provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and admitted the move was a “dream come true”.“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here,” Ramsay told Liverpool’s official website. “It was a dream come...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO