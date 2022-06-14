ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Manchester City: Jess Park signs three-year contract extension

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland youth international Jess Park has signed a three-year contract extension at Manchester City, keeping her at the club until the summer of 2026. Park joined the Women's Super League club in...

www.bbc.co.uk

