[Tribeca ’22] ‘Liquor Store Dreams’ review: Liquor store babies all grown up

Geoffrey Thorne and ChrisCross continue an exploration of young soldiers returning home to a world that hasn’t changed much — well, beyond the superpowers. Blood Syndicate: Season One #2 picks up with Hannibal White, who didn’t join up with Rolando and Carlos in the previous issue. Instead, Hannibal takes a slow walk home, preparing to face his family and let them know about his newfound religion. The journey here feels more introspective than the first issue. Where Rolando was more concerned with the state of the neighborhood, Hannibal is practicing a speech to give his parents. Writer Geoffrey Thorne alternates between speech balloons as Hannibal talks to himself and captions, revealing his inner thoughts, giving life to the inner turmoil the young man is feeling.

