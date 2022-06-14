ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

[Tribeca ’22] ‘Liquor Store Dreams’ review: Liquor store babies all grown up

By Nathaniel Muir
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Liquor Store Dreams took me back to my youth. Growing up, I had Korean friends whose parents owned businesses. They ranged from clothing stores, to restaurants, to even liquor stores. Eventually, my mom was able to open up her own place just like she planned to do when she first came...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aiptcomics

AfterShock First Look: The 06 Protocol #1

The seemingly perfect life of the Mirino family is shattered when family patriarch, Faust, is brutally murdered on a quiet summer night. His wife, Cat, and 16-year-old daughter, Missy, are forced to confront a shocking truth about Faust’s involvement in a secret government program known as THE 06 PROTOCOL.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: The Knight #6

Bruce Wayne’s difficult journey to become Batman continues as he travels to Northern Canada seeking a mastery of weapons and marksmanship from a legendary hunter. Bruce’s companion, however, will reveal a lethal secret that could jeopardize the entire mission…. Written by: Chip Zdarsky. Art by: Carmine Di Giandomenico.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Blood Syndicate: Season One’ #2 continues the hard road home

Geoffrey Thorne and ChrisCross continue an exploration of young soldiers returning home to a world that hasn’t changed much — well, beyond the superpowers. Blood Syndicate: Season One #2 picks up with Hannibal White, who didn’t join up with Rolando and Carlos in the previous issue. Instead, Hannibal takes a slow walk home, preparing to face his family and let them know about his newfound religion. The journey here feels more introspective than the first issue. Where Rolando was more concerned with the state of the neighborhood, Hannibal is practicing a speech to give his parents. Writer Geoffrey Thorne alternates between speech balloons as Hannibal talks to himself and captions, revealing his inner thoughts, giving life to the inner turmoil the young man is feeling.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Rebel Sidekick Studios First Look: The Concrete World

Comic to comic shops August 31st, a sci-fi world will be explored in The Concrete World where illegal virtual reality tech DREAMtech is uncovered. From Rebel Sidekick Studios, The Concrete World is an OGN by Gavin Highnight, with art by Jetilla Lewis and James Emmett. It explores a story of three lost souls that’ll do everything possible to escape into a virtual one.
COMICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
aiptcomics

Marvel Legends: X-Men: The Animated Series Mystique revealed

On Friday, Hasbro revealed the next figure celebrating X-Men: The Animated Series. This time it will be Raven Darkholme, aka Mystique, revealing the cel-shaded treatment. As with the previous releases in this line, Mystique will come packaged in a retro VHS-style box. Even an unabashed opener like me can appreciate that level of nostalgic detail.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Catwoman #44

Harley Quinn and Catwoman get their gals’ out-of-town trip at the roller derby crashed when some mysterious creep runs them off the road…and then follows them around at the derby! But this is Catwoman and Harley Quinn—you stalk them, and you’ll pay for it…maybe with a limb or two. Meanwhile, there seems to be more than one lurker in the shadows, because Red Claw is on scene looking for the girls too…but you’ll have to pick up the issue to find out why!
COMICS
The Guardian

Playboy of the West Indies review – feelgood musical that fails to click

Something’s not quite right. The sound mix is off, but it’s not just that. On paper, the idea seems promising: take Mustapha Matura’s hit adaptation of JM Synge’s classic drama and turn it into a feelgood musical. Matura’s play time-travels Synge’s story from the early 1900s to the 1950s and shifts the location from the wild west coast of Ireland to a fishing village in Trinidad, home of calypso, that rhythmically insouciant-sounding music with its mocking, satirical, hard-hitting words. It should be a perfect fit for the tale of the insignificant farm lad who wins love and renown among strangers in a bar with the tall story of how he murdered his father.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is ‘freeloading’ over 30 games

We’re drawing near the ‘Black Friday’ of summer deals, Amazon Prime Day. This year, on top of the annual sale they have announced a huge slate of free PC games. As part of their Amazon Gaming program, well over 30 games will be available starting June 21. These range from indie games to standard AAA releases as well.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latasha Harlins
aiptcomics

Kickstarter Alert: Romance meets sci-fi in ‘Pool Boys’

Launched yesterday is a new comics Kickstarter in time for Pride called Pool Boys. The story is by writer Josh Trujilllo, artist Josh Cornillon, and letterer Lucas Gattoni about a character named Paul who is a pool boy at the interdimensional Solitaire Resort, and Micah, who is a demon just passing through. It’s a steamy romance focusing on found love, fleeting connections, and the fun.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘The Boys’ season 3 episode 5 ‘The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies’ recap/review

Last week’s episode of The Boys concluded with Butcher and his team in complete disarray. A trip to Russia revealed that the weapon allegedly used to kill Soldier Boy (and potentially put down Homelander) didn’t even exist. Instead, they discovered that Soldier Boy is still alive. He also has a new ability that can take away other supe’s power, which was used to mortally wound Kimiko before he escaped from containment.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Fables #152

One of the most famous Fables of all might be restored to her former glory, but it’s not going to come without a cost. The benefactor behind her magical resurrection has also come to collect from Geppetto, who we learn has a few strings of his own. Is this godlike being really the one behind the rise of the Empire? And why only now have they returned with a vengeance?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Dark Horse to publish ‘Youth Volume 2’ in print January 2023

Dark Horse Comics has announced Curt Pires’ Youth Volume 2 is heading to print on January 24, 2023. Pires and Alex Diotto’s sequel to the original series also published via Comixology Originals is colored by Dee Cunniffe and lettered by Micah Myers. It’s part of Dark Horse’s push to publish the ComiXology Originals series.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Tribeca Film Festival#Convenience Store#American#Liquor Store Dreams#Nike#Koreans
The Guardian

The Southbury Child review – a vicar picks an odd hill to die on

The Cherry Orchard was the model for Stephen Beresford’s 2012 play The Last of the Haussmans. His new comedy, The Southbury Child, directed by Nicholas Hytner and starring Alex Jennings as David Highland, an affable vicar whose principles put him at odds with the world, is An Enemy of the People with hints of The Winslow Boy.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Vault and website Gatecrashers team up for Pride charity auction

Vault Comics and entertainment website Gatecrashers have teamed up for an auction to benefit the William Way LGBT Community Center in Philadelphia. The auction will take place June 29th at 4E/1P on their Whatnot page. This auction follows Vault’s successful auction to support the Hero Initiative and celebrate George Pérez’s birthday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aiptcomics

New Wonder Man series in the works at Disney

On Friday, Borys Kit of the Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Disney is in the early stages of development for a new Wonder Man series. According to Kit’s report, Daniel Destin Cretton (who knocked it out of the park as writer/director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will work with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community writer Andrew Guest to bring the show to life.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: Manor Black Fire in Blood #3

Infighting plagues the family of blood while Ari and Reggie make their way through the crypts and origins of Manor Black as the hunt for a successor of the family narrows. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
aiptcomics

Marvel Legends: Mr. Negative and Inner Demon 2-pack revealed

On Tuesday, Hasbro revealed a new 2-pack featuring Spider-Man villain Mr. Negative and one of his Inner Demon enforcers. If you’re wondering why Mr. Negative doesn’t look like his comics counterpart, that’s because the set is part of the Gamerverse subline. It will be available exclusively through GameStop.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy