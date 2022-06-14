EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: The Heathens: Hunters Of The Damned TPB

Harley Quinn and Catwoman get their gals’ out-of-town trip at the roller derby crashed when some mysterious creep runs them off the road…and then follows them around at the derby! But this is Catwoman and Harley Quinn—you stalk them, and you’ll pay for it…maybe with a limb or two. Meanwhile, there seems to be more than one lurker in the shadows, because Red Claw is on scene looking for the girls too…but you’ll have to pick up the issue to find out why!

